Coronavirus Two oral coronary drugs have now been approved in the United States, with the weak effect of the second causing France to cancel its order

Medicines are not promised as a substitute for vaccines, but they are hoped to prevent hospitalization in particular.

Of the United States The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the emergency use of Merck’s coronavirus drug in high-risk adults for whom other FDA-approved treatments for coronavirus are not appropriate or available.

The country has now adopted two oral medicines for coronavirus, Merck’s molnupiravir and Pfizer’s paxlovid. The Pfizer drug was approved by the FDA on Wednesday. The tablets are taken for home use in the United States.

The use of Merck’s medicine has previously been approved in Europe by Denmark and the United Kingdom. British Broadcasting Corporation The BBC reported a week ago the first British patients to receive a tablet taken from Merck at home.

The European Medicines Agency (EMMA) is still investigating the drug treatments being developed by both companies, but the agency granted an emergency license for Merck’s medicine in November and for Pfizer’s medicine a week ago.

Merck was approved in the United States by a rigorous vote, according to the Washington Post.

Some experts opposed the permit, for example, because of the potential for low power. Studies have shown that Merck’s medicine prevents the risk of coronavirus-related hospitalization and death by about 30%, compared with about 90% of Pfizer’s.

Agency of Medicines The FDA stressed in its release that both Pfizer and Merck medications should be complementary to coronavirus vaccines. Vaccines remain the primary tool in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said. In particular, according to experts, Merck’s drug treatments are not expected to be revolutionary in the management of the pandemic.

Merck’s medicine has also been viewed with caution due to health risks. It is not recommended in pregnant women because of the potential risk to the fetus. The medicine is also not allowed in people under 18 years of age because it can affect the growth of bones and cartilage. Pfizer is approved for people over 12 years of age.

Merck’s medicine affects the ability of the virus to replicate, which is why some experts fear that it could cause new variants or mutations in the recipient’s body. However, in FDA tests, these risks were found to be small.

The advantage of Merck’s drug is that it is suitable for use with many common medications by the Washington Post without any risk to liver or kidney function. These restrictions are related to Pfizer paxlovid.

United States has purchased $ 3.1 billion in 3.1 million Merck treatments and $ 5.3 billion in ten million Pfizer medications. The first batches of both are expected to be available in the coming weeks, but Merck’s drugs will be available for wider distribution faster.

On Wednesday, Reuters said France was the first European country to recall 50,000 doses of its pre-order Merck drug due to weaker efficacy than previously estimated. The country was reportedly ordering Pfizer cures instead. However, Germany, for example, has already placed a binding order for Merck’s medicines.

Reuters says Britain expects to make both Merck and Pfizer drugs more widely available during the winter, by March. Pfizer paxlovid has not yet been approved by the country’s authorities.