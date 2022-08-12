Outcast 2: A New Beginning could not miss the THQ Nordic Showcase 2022. Appeal Studios is taking small steps to prepare for an entirely new adventure.

Last year THQ Nordic confirmed Outcast 2: now, a really interesting trailer has been prepared during the event, showing what the developers are doing: the main character can now move around the world in a much more fluid way, and the game itself will not lack dueling or customization. The material has some really fascinating points, and the trailer might encourage you to go on an adventure geared exclusively for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

Outcast 2 can really extend the player experience in a really interesting way, as the developers are working on this sequel: the main character will return to the planet Adelpha, where he will realize that the Talans are enslaved, the world lacks the resources. necessary, and the community must also deal with the invasion of robots.

For now Outcast 2 doesn’t have a release date, but “Coming Soon” stands out on Steam.