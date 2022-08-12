stranger things It is a series that is not afraid to introduce new characters each season, which have the potential to steal the hearts of all fans. However, and despite the popularity that Eddie and Bárbara had, the creators of the series have indicated that for the fifth and final season, the focus will be entirely on the characters we’ve seen from the start.

In a chat with IndieWire, Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of stranger thingshave pointed out that they have no plans to introduce new main characters in the last season of the series. Instead, his focus will be on giving a good closure to the protagonists that we have seen from the beginning. This was what Ross commented on it:

“Every time we introduce a new character, we want to make sure they are an integral part of the narrative. So that’s something with Eddie this season, where we say, ‘Well, we need a character here to make this story really work and to give it the engine that it needs.’ But every time we do that, we’re nervous, because you say, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and every moment we spend with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re very, very careful about who we feature. And then specifically in the casting process, it took a long time to find Joe Quinn, and you go through a lot of edits, because you know we can’t add someone who’s just going to detract from our characters if he’s not great.”

For his part, Matt added:

“And the same thing happened with Sadie and Maya. And it’s not that the actors don’t know either. Everyone knows they’re getting into a cast that people love, and you’re introducing a new element. And you’ve seen him on shows that go wrong, so everybody’s nervous, but like Ross said, with those three in particular, and Dacre [Mongomery] also, that he played Billy, it was like, because these actors are amazing, it’s so much fun. I just like to shake it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding a new monster. We are doing our best to resist [agregar nuevos personajes] for season 5. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the original characters, I guess.”

Considering that we are talking about the end of the series, there is not much time for the audience to create a strong enough emotional bond with a new character. Thus, the right way is to give Steve, Mike, Eleven and company the space they deserve.

On related topics, it has been mentioned that the series will not reissue episodes in the future. Similarly, an actor in the series managed to play Master of Puppets with Metallica.

Via: IndieWire