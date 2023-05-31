The teams of the Pachuca and America they achieved the feat in the women’s soccer MX to win on their own court, from which they were invincible Monterrey and Tigresto become the finalists of this season.

Undoubtedly, it was a Monday night of terror, which the fans of the two powerful northern teams had to experience, seeing how their respective squads succumbed to the same 1-0 scoreboard.

The Amazonas, who had played more than 50 games unbeatably at the Volcano, fell against the America and incidentally they were dethroned.

Immediately, they went into action striped in their Gigante de Acero stadium against the Tuzas and the story was the same, since the Hidalguenses won with a goal in the agony of Viridiana Salazar’s match.

For the wonderful season they had, to finish in first and second place in the general classification, Striped and Amazon They were marked favorites to be back in the final series and continue expanding their chain of starting battles in which tigers dominates with five championships for two of the Rayadas

Not to mention Tuzas and Águilas, who will now be the protagonists of the final war, prevented the party from continuing in the Sultana del Norte, after the Tigres won the title for the eighth time last Sunday.

GOOD BILLBOARD. For fans who like good soccer dishes, this Wednesday they have the opportunity to enjoy the finals of the UEFA Cup and the Champions League of the Concacaf zone.

In the first round of the doubleheader, Sevilla from Spain will face Roma from the Italian league in pursuit of their seventh cup.

While on the court new fieldthe Lion Emeralds They will host Angeles LC commanded by the Mexican Carlos Vela. It will be key that the green bellies know how to take advantage of their locality, to achieve a victory with a comfortable score and can reach the final clash next week with more chances of being crowned and advancing to the club world cup.

SAD NEWS. The Infonavit Humaya veterans’ indoor soccer tournament, the only one in itself generated in Culiacán, is in mourning, upon learning of the unfortunate death of Francisco Javier Jacobo Osorio.

The popular Surfo Jacobo was one of the pillars of the Barrio 18 team and ceased to exist after suffering a terrible road accident.

All the moth race of the Info Humaya futsal, they send their deepest condolences to the family of Francisco Javier, who will be remembered forever, as he was a highly esteemed person in Info Humaya. Rest in peace Surfo Jacobo.

REFLECTION: Life is not about finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself.