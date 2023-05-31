The presidents of south american countries agreed this Tuesday in Brasilia to establish a “contact group” headed by the foreign ministers to develop a “road map” aimed at promote the integration of the region.

Eleven leaders signed the call Brasilia consensus at the end of a meeting of presidents organized in the Brazilian capital by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who called on his peers to overcome the “ideological” divisions and rebuild the dialogue.

South American leaders have not met in a major summit since 2014, in Quito, during the meeting of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur). Created in 2008 by Lula and Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez to counter US influence in the region, Unasur was criticized for years by some for having a leftist bias.

And, after conservative victories at the polls, internal political instability and disagreements over the Venezuelan crisis, the block was practically paralyzed, without a budget and even without a headquarters.

Thus, Lula convened the meeting on Tuesday in Brasilia defending that the countries of the region should form “a bloc” in order to “negotiate with more power, more strength and more possibility of winning” before third countries or commercial blocs.

The meeting was attended by the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro; the Argentine, Alberto Fernández; the Chilean, Gabriel Boric; the Colombian, Gustavo Petro; the Paraguayan, Abdo Benítez; the Ecuadorian, Guillermo Lasso; the Bolivian, Luis Arce; the Uruguayan, Luis Lacalle Pou, and the Surinamese, Chan Santokhi. Peru, for its part, was represented by the Chief of Staff, Alberto Otárola.

At the opening of the summit, the Brazilian president proposed creating a “high-level group” made up of representatives of the presidents, which would prepare a new “road map for the integration of South America” ​​within 120 days. However, the Brasilia Consensus signed at the end of the summit did not set deadlines for regional rapprochement.

What the declaration, which consists of nine points, did emphasize is the importance of regional integration, which “must be part of the solutions to face shared challenges.” The document also includes a commitment to democracy and human rights, sustainable development and social justice, the rule of law and institutional stability, the defense of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.

It also proposes that the rulers of the region meet again “on a date and place to be determined” to continue the dialogue between the South American countries, which, as they recognized, “must be regular.”

The leaders agreed to create a working group to recover the regional dialogues.

In the economic area, the presidents promised to promote trade and investment among the countries of the region, to overcome asymmetries, eliminate unilateral measures, and increase economic cooperation, “with the goal of an effective South American free trade area.” .

Among other areas of cooperation, they cited health, the environment, defense, infrastructure and logistics, energy interconnection and clean energy, digital transformation, security and the fight against transnational organized crime.

A commitment to regional integration



Since he returned to power in January, Lula has tried to restore Brazil to prominence on the international scene and at this first South American summit he intended to resume dialogue and analyze the possibility of the region once again having a “purely South American” integration forum and even a new version of the paralyzed Unasur.

“We let ideologies divide us and interrupt integration efforts, we abandoned dialogue channels and cooperation mechanisms, and with that we all lost,” Lula said in his opening speech. And he added: “The elements that unite us are above ideological differences.”

But the maintenance of Unasur generates many divisions. This Tuesday, for example, the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, asked to use the regional integration mechanisms that already exist and stop creating new institutions because they end up being “ideological clubs.”

For his part, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, defended keeping Unasur alive, but “without ideologies” and with an “agile” operation.

The future of Unasur, in fact, was not mentioned in the declaration signed by the leaders at the end of the summit on Tuesday.

For Jason Marczak, of the Atlantic Council in Washington, the appointment “is potentially a first attempt by Lula to see what can be achieved” on South American integration. “Lula is looking for how to make” that his third presidency serve to “insert Brazil even more as a leader and advance a great variety of global issues,” he told the AFP.

The truth is that despite the intention of the leaders to join forces in favor of regional development, the work to advance a new unit in South America will be difficult. The first major meeting of heads of state in recent years, for example, was held with many leaders weighed down by internal problems that have consumed their attention and overshadowed Lula’s ambitious plan to boost relations.

There is a natural tendency to look inward and deal with one’s own problems.

The economies of the region remain weak, with particular concern for Bolivia and Argentina. The new leaders, who were initially greeted with much fanfare in countries like Chile and Colombia, are now facing declining popularity. Others, like Peru and Ecuador, have suffered deep political crises.

“It would be necessary to go back almost to the military dictatorships to think of a more worrying set of circumstances in South America,” said Michael Shifter, a researcher and former president of the Inter-American Dialogue, a US-based think tank.

“There is a natural tendency to look inward and deal with one’s own problems rather than seek more regional cooperation,” says Shifter.

Eduardo Mello, an internationalist from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, agrees with this, for whom the meeting will be “merely symbolic”.

“There are structural problems, the region has been going through political and economic crises for more than a decade, and the main South American economic development projects have failed. They are structural factors that are not resolved with will, talking“Mello said to the AFP.

Just a basic dialogue between heads of state is genuine progress

The Brazilian government has recognized the challenges facing the group of leaders, such as ideological differences on the continent, the prospects for political change posed by this year’s presidential elections in Paraguay and Argentina, and the recent turmoil in Peru and Ecuador. .

But even in this context, Brazilian officials stated before the meeting that they would work to create a more permanent framework for dialogue after the failure of previous efforts.

To the difficult political moment that the countries are going through, and that hinders Lula’s desire for integration, The differences that still persist in matters such as the situation in Venezuela are also added.

This Tuesday, the president of Uruguay made it clear that the divisions continue to weigh when he criticized his Brazilian counterpart for defending Nicolás Maduro by assuring that the allegations of authoritarianism in that nation are part of a “narrative.” “The worst thing we can do is cover the sun with a finger,” said Lacalle Pou.

Along the same lines, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, affirmed that the Venezuelan situation “is not a narrative construction” but “a serious reality.”

In any case, for analysts like Oliver Stuenkel, professor of International Relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, the beginning of the dialogue between the “heads of state is genuine progress” to advance regional integration.

