Basra (Ittihad)

The technical meeting of the Arab Gulf Cup “Gulf 25” was held in Basra, which will start its activities tomorrow, “Friday”, with the opening ceremony, and the match between Iraq and Oman, in the Sports City Stadium.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hamid Al-Shaibani, Chairman of the Competitions Committee of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation, Muhammad Abdullah Hazam Al-Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Football Association, Vice-Chairman of the Competitions Committee of the Gulf Federation, members of the Organizing Committee, and representatives of the participating teams. Director of the national team, Salem Al Naqbi, media officer, and Hassan Fahd, head of the national teams support department.

During the meeting, all technical, administrative and organizational aspects were discussed, the regulations for the tournament were reviewed, and the final lists of the teams, which included 23 players, were approved.

The colors of the national team shirts were also adopted during the first round matches, and it was decided that our national team would wear its official white color in its matches against Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

The meeting also discussed the media, marketing, medical and arbitration aspects, as well as security and other matters.