with video Bloodthirsty Jurassic Park dinosaur auctioned for 12.4 million

The skeleton of a dinosaur that served as a model for the bloodthirsty velociraptors from the movie Jurassic Park was sold at auction in New York on Thursday evening for $12.4 million (11.9 million euros). The 110-million-year-old fossil thus yielded more than twice as much as expected, according to auction house Christie’s.