The predictions of the eve imagined a Marc Marquez and a Honda in trouble on the Le Mans track and this time, unfortunately for the eight-time world champion and the Japanese manufacturer, the bad feelings were confirmed on the track. The Cervera driver struggled a lot to enter Q2, but managed to make the most of the tow provided by Fabio Quartararo in PL3. In the final phase of qualifying, however, Marquez tried to get on his own, but was unable to go beyond the tenth position on the grid, immediately in front of box mate Pol Espargarò and the third Honda of Japanese Takaaki Nakagami, under the team headed by Luci Cecchinello. The Iberian centaur has thus shown that he is once again the best driver of the house of the golden wing.

The bike, however, still seems not to favor the style of the six-time world champion in the premier class in almost nothing. “This morning our feeling and our pace were not bad – explained Marquez – we also had a good ride. Ok I followed Quartararo, but I felt good and I found a good speed. In the afternoon, with warmer conditions, On the other hand, I didn’t feel as good as before with the bike. In qualifying I went out with new tires and I was quite confident, but the speed was not there and neither was the feeling. We need to understand why – Marquez commented again – I can usually adapt better to the conditions, but today I couldn’t find the right path. If you look at the lap standings, however, our pace is not that far off and I think we can fight in the second group “.

Disappointed, as well as Marquez, too Pol Espargarò: “Today was a difficult day – admitted the native of Granolleres – especially when the temperature has risen, as we struggled to match our speed in the morning. In the morning I managed to get through to Q2 even after the crash and we already knew that the afternoon would be difficult. We didn’t maximize our performance in qualifying because I found Johann on my last lap, but in the end I don’t think that made a big difference. A good start will be important tomorrow. With the long straight we have the potential to gain positions and aim to fight with the second group “he concluded.