Dubai (Etihad)

The draw for the qualifiers for the AFC Futsal Championship – Kuwait 2022 took place today at the headquarters of the Asian Football Confederation in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. 4 teams from the center and south qualify, and the matches will be held in Kyrgyzstan.

Seven teams “UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Palestine and Lebanon” will participate in the West Asian qualifiers, and the draw put them in two groups, where our national team fell in the second group along with the teams of Iraq and Bahrain, while the second group included the teams of Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Oman.

Al-Abyad begins his qualifying campaign with the Iraqi national team, then he will meet in the second match with Bahrain on April 6.

The first and second teams from each group qualify for the West Asian region, while a play-off match will be held between the two third-placed teams in the two groups in order to determine the fifth-placed team in the finals.