Ramadan evenings these days in Algeria stand on ancient artistic rhythms that attract an audience that tastes and responds to the original song, to leave it from the halls and public squares in a few hours towards the time of Andalusian muwashshahat and the poems of Al-Malhoun that were written back centuries..

With the passage of time, these lyrical compositions turned into a popular heritage that was inherited by generations and preserved as an intangible heritage..

Laila Boursali.. the lady of Andalusian seizures

The activities of the 16th edition of the National Cultural Festival of Urban Music and Song concluded in the state of Annaba, east of Algeria, from Tuesday to Wednesday..

The artist, Laila Boursali, loves the stage stage, on which she creates the most wonderful and sweet lyrical prayers that take the listener back to Riyadh Al-Andalus, as she admits that “in the month of Ramadan, artistic concerts abound, which is a beautiful thing because in the minds of the audience, this holy month is related to original art.”“.

Laila Boursali said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that “Andalusian music contains poems related to religious praises and Sufi poetry, and this is what befits the holy month.” We get closer to the audience“.

But at the same time, she confirms that her fans who follow her artistic works are accustomed to her concerts throughout the year, but the difference, according to her opinion, lies in the number, as artistic activities abound in the month of Ramadan compared to the months of the rest of the year..

The fragrance of the original time

Leila Boursali is described in Algeria as “The Lady of Andalusian Nubia,” and she is known for singing the Andalusian maqamat, including the Nubia and Al-Hawzi. Through her voice, she conveyed the authentic Algerian art to various theaters in the world, as she works to revive this ancient heritage..

Leila comes from a family with a passion for Andalusian music, as her origin goes back to the capital of the Zayanis, which is the Tlemcen governorate in the far west of Algeria on July 12, 1976, which prompted her to become attached to this art that preserved its rules despite the passage of time until she learned to play the mandolin at the age of eleven..

She joined the Association “Loves of the Arab Sheikh Ibn Al-Sari” in Tlemcen early, and after a period she spent in France to study, she founded the “Ahwaa Al-Andalus” Association, then returned to her home country in 2009 to continue her artistic career..

Singer Laila Boursali considers that her artistic work is based on the stage, as she is not a wedding and event artist, as she confirms, and therefore her concerts exist throughout the year, as before the month of Ramadan she remained committed to a party every month, including concerts outside the country, and exactly in the French city of Montpellier..

While Leila Boursali participated in the artist Kamal Benani Al-Khashaba during the activities of the 16th edition of the National Cultural Festival for Urban Music and Song, which was held recently in Annaba, as she considered it “a good opportunity for a meeting between artists from different regions of Algeria.”“.

The metropolitan audience is waiting for the singer Boursali, on Thursday night, at the National Theater Muhyiddin Bashtarzi, through an artistic concert entitled “If I Talk About the Kasbah”.“.

For reference, Leila Boursali has five albums in her artistic portfolio: “Firaq Lahbab” (2010), “Noubat Rasd Al-Dail” (2012), “Nouba Gharib” (2013), “Noubat Hassan Al-Salim” (2015) and “For Hope.” (2018(.

to the popular rhythm

On the other hand, some of the squares of the city of Algiers are known during their Ramadan nights to organize special concerts of folk singing that is popular with the capitals, with the participation of artists from different generations, especially from the new generation that bears the torch of this authentic music..

The Palace of Culture, Mofdi Zakaria, is preparing to host the 12th National Festival of Chaabi Song, from 6 to 9 April, with the participation of 16 young artists..

Folk singing in Algeria is considered an authentic art, and the history of this type of music goes back to the Andalusian song that immigrants from Andalusia brought to Algeria, to transform with time thanks to the elders, such as Hajj Muhammad al-Anqi (1907-1978) into poems with a light weight with a rapid rhythm to describe The reality of Algerians in addition to their emotional and social concerns.