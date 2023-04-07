Nickol Sinchi became one of the leading voices in serrano heart in her nine years as a member and, thanks to her talent and humility, she was also one of the singers with the most fans. The interpreter of “Vuelve” decided to say goodbye to all her followers at a concert offered by the group in Bajo Piura. The artist took the microphone and thanked for all the support in the middle of an unforgettable ovation. In addition, she did not rule out continuing to be linked to music. Find out in this note what young Nickol does.

YOU CAN SEE: Corazón Serrano says the last goodbye to Nickol Sinchi: “The doors are always open for you”

How did Nickol Sinchi join Corazón Serrano?

Edwin Guerrero, owner and founder of Serrano Heart, He was encouraged to tell in an interview with Carlos Orozco how Nickol Sinchi joined the group.

As he commented, the young lady from Villa El Salvador He came as the replacement for Leslie Águila after having stood out in a casting that was carried out at the national level. She had come second. That time, the winner of the contest was Estrella Torres. However, the businessman promised Nickol Sinchi that they would contact her at any time.

“Nickol quite caught on with the public. At the touch, we gave him three songs that hit. Perhaps the audience that was used to ‘Cuatro mentiras’ or ‘Díganle’ didn’t know it, but in our area (Piura) and in the south, yes”,said the musician.

How was the farewell to Nickol Sinchi?

In a lengthy speech he gave during a concert in Under Piura, Nickol Sinchi said goodbye to all his faithful fans. “Thank the musical school Serrano Heart. For me it has been an honor and a pride to have belonged to here, a dream come true. And (I thank) my musical parents Edwin Guerrero, Lorenzo and Irma, also the Guerreros Neyra, ”she said at the beginning. In addition, the young artist made it clear that the hard decision to leave this group was due to the fact that she wanted to spend more time with her son.

YOU CAN SEE: Jorge Chapa excites Nickol Sinchi with a romantic surprise in full concert

What does Nickol Sinchi do?

Nickol Sinchi met his audience again through a broadcast on Facebook and commented that he has been enjoying the time he spends with his family, especially with his son, as he promised at his farewell. Likewise, he asserted that he has been preparing and that soon there will be surprises.

“I want to take advantage of this time to spend time with my family, but soon there will be a lot of news. I have many things to tell you. I am working on myself, I am working to improve as a person and as an artist (…) Be aware of my social networks that beautiful things are coming ”, he said in conversation with his followers.

Nickol Sinchi also revealed, in a conversation with local radio, that he wanted to finish his Business Administration degree and that one of his biggest dreams is to create a shelter for the elderly.

Nickol Sinchi: Corazón Serrano paid tribute to the singer

Nickol Sinchi said goodbye to serrano heart in the midst of an unforgettable ovation, and the group knew how to recognize the greatness of the young artist, so they decided to dedicate an emotional message to her on social networks.

“Despite everything, seeing the woman and artist that she became in recent years fills us with pride and we only have words of gratitude and good wishes for everything that comes in her artistic and personal future, may everything be positive and full of blessings. Nickol, just to tell you that the doors are open for you, this is your home.”read in one part of the message.

Corazón Serrano dedicates a message to Nickol Sinchi. Photo: Facebook/Corazón Serrano

