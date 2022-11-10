Los Mochis.- It is not a secret that the first voice of Grupo Firme, Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazarezlikes to drink alcohol at concerts and social events, proof of this is his visit to Los Mochis, Sinaloawhere got drunk with singer, songwriter and fitness trainer Beto Sierra.

The musician better known as Eduin Caz left the stage and his bandmates Firm Group to go with his wife Daisy Anahy to the wedding of the aforementioned Mochitense and the one baptized of the smallest of her babies, Milan. Two parties in one.

Los Mochis, capital of Ahome, north of Sinaloa, became a meeting point for regional and urban Mexican artists, who have been in the city since at least yesterday, Tuesday, November 8, as documented on their social networks.

One of the celebrities who was present at the celebration was the rapper Lefty SM, who was seen with Beto Sierra in the recording of an official video clip.

So far there is not much information about the video and the song, although it could count on the presence of other personalities considering that singer-songwriter Larry Hernández, Criss García, Josué Balderrama, among other media personalities, were also present that day.

Photo: Instagram Larry Hernandez

Wedding, baptism and mega party in Los Mochis

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. (Mexican Pacific time) Beto Sierra and Marcela Tlamayo met at the old Catholic temple of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, to baptize to little Milan, in a religious ceremony that was attended by the aforementioned and in addition to the former Caliber 50 Edén Muñoz.

After a banquet interview granted by Larry Hernández, the guests moved to ‘La Casona’, where Judge Ofelia Agraz made the marriage official of those just mentioned.

Despite the fact that fans gathered at the party site, the famous guests were hermetic to respect the privacy of a moment as important as the wedding of Beto Sierra and Marcela Tlamayo.

With live music from La Ventaja, the glasses were raised into the air and the celebration formally began, which, according to data compiled by DEBATE, will have Mexican multi-champion Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez as a special guest.