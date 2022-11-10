Under Roskachestvo, a national center of competence for halal products will be created. This is stated in the minutes of the meeting of the founders of Roskachestvo, held at the Ministry of Industry and Trade on October 12. A copy of the document is at the disposal of Izvestia. Roskachestvo confirmed the authenticity of the document. The center will be engaged in standardization, certification and promotion of halal products, as well as education of producers and consumers, they noted.

Now certification of halal products in Russia is optional, and there is no single body for this procedure. But export deliveries to Islamic countries are impossible without certificates, so Russian manufacturers of halal products are forced to undergo certification according to importers’ standards, which leads to additional costs.

Russia supplies third countries with halal meat and poultry, as well as sausages and delicacies. In total, last year the volume of exported products amounted to $180 million, according to a note to the protocol. The main importers are Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. According to the audit and consulting firm Kept, Russian exports of halal to Arab countries by 2030 could reach $700 million tons.

The creation of the center will make it possible to unify national halal requirements and expand the geography of Russian supplies, the protocol says. In addition, the costs of manufacturers for certification will be reduced.