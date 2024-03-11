Oulu | Batteries and paper burned in K-Citymarket's warehouse, extensive damage

A fire in K-Citymarket's warehouse led to the store being emptied. The store will remain closed for a while.

Commercial center A fire broke out in the storage facilities of Kaakkur's K-Citymarket on Monday.

The rescue service was alerted to the fire shortly after 4 p.m. The fire was quickly confined to the warehouse and extinguished, says the fire marshal on duty Jyri Jäntti.

“At the scene of the fire, at least collecting batteries and paper burned, there were toilet paper rolls and kitchen paper in the warehouse,” says Jäntti.

Neither staff nor customers were injured in the fire. However, smoke and water damage can be substantial.

There was a lot of smoke in the warehouse and in addition, smoke was spreading to other parts of the store. There was some water on the floor after the extinguishing work was finished on Monday.

Crazy praises the prompt action of the staff. The staff had alerted the emergency services to the scene almost at the same time as the automatic sprinklers clicked on.

Kaakkuri was emptied of customers for the rest of the day. Smoke ventilation took hours due to the large size of the building.

In addition to K-Citymarket, there are smaller operators in Kaakkur. If K-Citymarket remains closed on Tuesday, smaller shops that share the same entrance will not be able to open their doors either. Jäntti thinks it's likely that Kaakkuri will stay at least for a while.

On the market storage facilities are often difficult for rescue operations.

“They are a common problem for the operation of the fire department. They are cramped, maze-like spaces with all kinds of stuff and junk,” says Jäntti.

In the worst case, collecting batteries can cause a short circuit and fire. Collection points are cardboard boxes where anyone can bring old batteries and radiators. Jäntti wonders if everyone remembers to tape the poles of the batteries.

However, the rescue service did not comment on the cause of the fire.