Iftar tables for fasting people, which were set up by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority as part of its Ramadan projects, received hundreds of fasting people across the country, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Acting Secretary-General of the Authority, shared their breakfast with the fasting people in one of the tents spread across the capital, Abu Dhabi, and reviewed the preparations and arrangements made to receive the fasting people and provide them with the best services.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority is keen to provide all amenities in these tents, and to provide a variety of breakfast meals at the highest level.

The Iftar project for the fasting person is one of the Authority’s important community initiatives during the holy month, which aims to spread the spirit of solidarity among members of society.

Many fasting people are keen to come to these tents to eat breakfast provided by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, as the Iftar tents for fasting people will continue to receive their patrons until the end of the holy month.