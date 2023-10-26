The Mexican government announced on Thursday that at least 27 people were killed and four were missing after the powerful Hurricane Otis passed through the city of Acapulco and its region in southwestern Mexico.

Hurricane Acapulco hit Acapulco on Tuesday night, with winds at speeds of 270 kilometers per hour, causing a breakdown in communications with the city, preventing the rapid receipt of information about human and material losses.

“Unfortunately, we received a report from the state and municipal governments stating that 27 people were killed and four people were missing,” Rosa Aisela Rodriguez, Minister of Security, said during the daily press conference of the President of the Republic.

The minister confirmed that communications with Acapulco are gradually returning.

The main road linking the city to the capital was cut off in only one direction, according to the minister.

Many people in Acapulco, which has a population of 780,000, are still without electricity today, Thursday, after the winds uprooted dozens of electrical poles.

“Acapulco is a complete disaster. It’s not what it was before. The park is completely destroyed, the buildings, all the roads,” Eric Hernandez, 24, said on Wednesday.