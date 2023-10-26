Pakistan remains committed to deporting “illegal” refugees from the country as of November 1. This was said by interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti Thursday in a press conference, about the approaching deadline for a new deportation measure: “I would like to insist once again that all illegal immigrants leave voluntarily within the specified period.” They will be arrested from November 1.

The new policy is causing major concerns within the Afghan community in Pakistan. That is a total of almost four million people, including 700,000 who fled their own country after the Taliban took power in August 2021. Afghans are therefore the largest group of migrants and refugees in the country.

Since the announcement of the new rules at the beginning of October, tension has been increasing among the population. According to Human Rights Watch they have had to deal with threats, violence and discrimination in the past month.

The measure also increases pressure on Afghan refugees who went to Pakistan while waiting for the opportunity to travel to a Western country. The United States and Canada, but also European countries, recommend leaving Afghanistan first and completing the visa processing in Pakistan.

The British government has decided to charter flights for the approximately three thousand Afghans, mainly former personnel of British missions, who are waiting in Pakistan to depart for the United Kingdom. Broadcaster BBC saw court documents, which show that the UK wants to accelerate the relocation because of the new deportation measure. It is not clear whether all three thousand Afghans who qualify will be out of the country by next week.

An Afghan man who has been living in Islamabad with his family for two years tells NRC in a WhatsApp audio message about the discomfort in the community. “You have to take into account your identity and your right to exist,” said the man, who prefers not to have his name mentioned. “Do the math,” he explains: “are your papers still valid? Are those Afghan documents, or paperwork you need to travel to another country? Where are you welcome? Do you dare to travel?” He calls the option of avoiding deportation by returning to Afghanistan “a nightmare for many. But maybe an option… if arrest seems worse to you.”

Danger to the Taliban

For many Afghans in Pakistan, returning to their country of origin would mean being in danger from the Taliban. Yet at least 60,000 undocumented migrants have already responded to the call for return, the authorities say.

The Pakistani government denies that the measure is only aimed at Afghans, but that it concerns all undocumented refugees. However, the new measure is well designed in response to the deteriorated security situation in Pakistan after a series of attacks, for which the country de facto holds those in power in Kabul responsible. The Taliban are said to support terrorist organizations – something the Afghan regime’s official spokesman denied last month.

Reception centers have now been set up at the borders of Pakistan, where undocumented refugees arrested from November 1 must await deportation. In towns and villages in the border area there is opposition among the population about the new policy; residents of both countries have traditionally been used to traveling back and forth and trading. This will become a lot more difficult due to border controls and stricter rules on visas.