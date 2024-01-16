In Triumph operationOnce the halfway point of the program is passed, there are inevitable phrases. “The level is very high,” they have repeated several times to justify that anyone can go to the streets. So “anybody” that the stay at the Academy of favoritism was jeopardized and we have said goodbye to one of the sensations of the first gala.

Was blue mondaythe saddest Monday—according to the advertising campaign of a travel agency that was given a pseudoscientific veneer and is still there—and the melancholy was combated with the energy of Just Can't Get Enough, Depeche Mode's first big hit. The group performance served to take a look at the outfits and confirm that one more week they could be made with the microplastic balls scattered along the Cantabrian coast. The fervor for synthetics in the wardrobe department does not wane.

The great duel of the night pitted Chiara and Violeta, favorites from the beginning and the first dream folder of the format. There is no evidence that the romance that the fandom more rapturous had some real basis, but it served to talk about lesbians, something unusual, as accustomed as we are to the L in LGTBIQ+ being silent. Chiara interpreted climb by Miley Cyrus as the best singer in a musical competition would interpret it, but as its author would never interpret it because Chiara is the kind of person who it is impossible to imagine losing her hair over a throwing ball or losing her hair in general. Violet, however, completed an imperfect performancebut full of feeling of the most delicate Blue Lights by Jorja Smith who referred to the impeccable Crazy from her Cero gala. It's not hard to imagine him having a future in music outside of academia, and that's more than can be said for most of those who remain in it.

Lose focus

Judging by the percentage, almost sixty percent, the public had fewer doubts than might be expected given the level of the two and chose that Chiara be the one who would remain in the contest for one more week, the last in which there will be a Nomad. , that is, a favorite, without us having yet understood why ING has not come up with a Sedentary account, which is more in line with what is considered an Academy Award, to stay where they are for a little while longer. Although we must admit that “nomadic account” sounds much more glamorous than “precarious account.” The account does not count for those who have money or money.

If last week was the one of “the comfort zone” this has been the one of “not losing focus”, not even a gala without its catchphrase. The teachers say it and the contestants repeat it to please. It is true that it is easy to get distracted and “lose focus” when you see the finish line so close and the guests approaching the Academy confront you with your future. Will you be a Bisbal or a Miguel Nández? Are Aitana's or Esther Aranda's careers awaiting you? Everyone knows that winning doesn't guarantee you a career, but everyone wants to win.

Among those who at this point seem to have all the ingredients to have a guaranteed career are Paul and Ruslana who repeated Bizarrap after the stay from last week. This time he had to tame the devilish Music Sessions, Vol. 45, more than 400 words that would test the memory of Funes el Memorioso and they rapped and danced as if it did not entail any difficulty. And pronouncing, which has more merit.

The program's time machine took a broader turn than usual so that we could listen to Juanjo defend The ship of oblivion by the Mexican José José. One of those songs that are only heard in a New Year's Eve Special Cachitos. So that nothing distracted us from the master's vocal ability, the production was sober when he requested some visuals a la Valerio Lazarov and Ballet Zoom appearing over his head in the shape of a polyhedron.

Naiara as Bellingham

Totally pink and very unflattering, Bea and Naiara faced the Sweet But Psycho by Ava Max. It happens to Naiara like Bellingham, she started off so strong that she can let herself go until the end of the season and everyone will continue to believe that she is the best on the show. Bea, totally “out of focus” seemed to be rehearsing the face she would make in response to Buika's assessment and praying that Rozalen would be lucky because she is always in a state of light.

And then came what we can call The Curse of Mai Meneses, basically for pulling something grandiose out of our sleeve. The always brilliant Martín, favorite last week thanks to the version pool dance of Alors on dance of Stromae, fell off the papier-mâché asteroid that presided over the stage with the falsely simple I had so much to give you. A song that every certain someone tries to associate with abortion because hoaxes are not exclusive to modern times although, as its composer has recognized, it is about a breakup, in this case Martin's with the tuning.

Joy returned to everyone's hearts thanks to the enthusiasm of Álvaro Mayo, the unborn son of Marc Almod and Jimmy Somerville, the star we knew we needed and had not quite materialized. He seasoned the energy Please Don't Go by KC and the Sunshine Band with movements voguing and Chenoa, who despite experience does not see where the danger lies, wanted to inquire about his knowledge of the subject. Of course, Mayo did not refer to her origins in the New York clubs of the eighties as Cris Regatero pointed out from the jury, he did not even mention Madonna, but Ariadna Grande! It was the real version of Jamie Lee Curtis looking in the mirror in put yourself in my place and shouting: “I'm old!”, although this reference is already as old as quoting Workers leaving the factory of the Lumière brothers.

The stellar performance of the night was given by Chanel, who a couple of weeks before the Benidorm Fest celebration went on to show the song that would have won Eurovision 2024 and even the Euro Cup in Germany if they let her train for fifteen days.

Cris and Lucas closed the night to the rhythm of Everything about you by Rauw Alejandro and they both won a seat on the nominees' couch next to Bea and Martin, who went from favorite to nominee while “his” Juanjo took the position of Nomad of the week. That the Jotalent salesman, a guy who has an album titled With Jota de Juanjo, shows that Spain is very far from breaking up, it is adamantine. What the public's votes did not prevent was that Buika dedicated a disturbing “I'm going to eat all your black things” because right now Buika's mission in the program is to utter phrases that ask for marble. “Tasty for the head and enjoyment for the body” It was his advice of the night and it is not necessary to understand it to agree with him.

