A 4-year-old girl climbs Everest: it's a record

A girl just 4 years he scored the history of mountaineeringestablishing a new record after reaching the Everest base camp.

Zaraoriginally from the Czech Republic who lives with her family in Malaysia, who together with her father and brother Sasha reached 5,364 meters, climbing the highest mountain in the world with 8,848 meters.

Zara will enter, complete with a photo documenting the undertaking, in Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to reach base camp at over 5,000 metres.

The previous record was held by a 5-year-old Indian boy. For three weeks Zara and Sasha walked together with their father through the Himalayas until they reached base camp.

