A few words too many, which Luciano Spalletti did not like. To the point of deciding to remove Osimhen before the end of the match that closes the training. Very fiery, the Nigerian, who had turned in a way considered excessively heated by the coach towards Anguissa and was already nervous about some mistake made by himself. The midfielder was the author of a hard entry on Ostigard and Osimhen took the side of the Norwegian defender, the latest arrival in blue. The anger did not pass even after a brief confrontation in the middle of the field with Spalletti, who at that point decided to send him in the shower prematurely. Politano tried to calm his team-mate, without succeeding, with Osimhen who took the path of the changing rooms of the Patini stadium still visibly upset. His place was then taken by Ambrosino.