US personnel from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) began their withdrawal from the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Sunday, February 13, following heightened fears in the West of a Russian invasion. In addition, Australia, Canada and Spain joined the governments that ask their citizens to leave Ukrainian soil.

The West insists that diplomacy remains open to resolve military tensions on the borders between Russia and Ukraine, but increases the evacuation of its citizens from Ukrainian territory.

The American personnel of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) began to withdraw this Sunday, February 13, from the rebel city of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine and controlled by separatist rebels.

The US and its allies have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, in the face of suspicions of a Russian air strike that would proceed with an invasion, something that the Joe Biden administration warns could happen at any time.

The OSCE also withdrew its observers from the area and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg himself warned of the “real risk” that “an armed conflict” provoked by Moscow could soon break out.

The Russian government claims that it does not intend to invade its neighboring country and accuses Western nations of spreading lies. However, his latest moves, including a greater deployment of soldiers to the outskirts of Ukraine, more than 100,000 according to Kiev estimates, and joint military tests with Belarus, a country on Ukraine’s northern border, raise alerts from the West.

Australia and Canada suspend the operations of their embassies in Kiev

Meanwhile, the governments of Australia and Canada followed the actions of the United States and the United Kingdom, which ordered the departure of staff from their embassies in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

The workers from the Australian diplomatic headquarters in Kiev were sent to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine and about 70 kilometers from the border with Poland, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

“We continue to advise Australians to leave Ukraine immediately through commercial means,” Payne said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended the withdrawal request not only to diplomatic personnel but to all citizens of his country.

Morrison assured that the situation “is reaching a very dangerous stage” and added that “Russia’s unilateral autocratic actions to threaten and intimidate Ukraine is totally and absolutely unacceptable.”

The Australian prime minister also called on China, an ally of Moscow, to break its “chilling silence” in the face of the crisis and intercede to resolve the tensions.

On Saturday the Canadian government announced that it is temporarily closing its embassy in Kiev. However, he noted that the Consulate of the city of Lviv will continue to function.

Spain asks its citizens to leave Ukraine

Although the Spanish government has not informed that it will close the operations of its diplomatic headquarters in the Ukrainian capital, in the last few hours it did announce that it “seriously” recommends that all its nationals leave the country due to the volatile security situation.

The Spanish ministry recommends leaving the nation temporarily, “by the commercial means available, while the current circumstances persist.”

The new recommendations have been adopted within the framework of the meeting of ambassadors of the European Union in Kiev.

Similarly, the UK Government has advised British citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible, while there are still “commercial” means available to do so.

In this image released by the Press Service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian soldiers use a US Javelin missile launcher during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, December 23, 2021. ©AP/Pool

While the withdrawal of Western diplomats and requests for citizens in general to follow the recommendations increase, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, ratified this Sunday that his country maintains the diplomatic path to solve the new chapter of the conflict Russian-Ukrainian.

But for now there is no concrete progress. Moscow says it is disappointed that the US and NATO did not address its demands to withdraw troops to European borders where they were located before 1997, when they were further from Russian territory because ex-Soviet republics, such as Romania and Bulgaria, they had not joined.

Kiev has also made it clear that it will not give up its intention to join the military alliance, a red line that Moscow is not willing to let cross, as NATO would become even closer to its space.

But from the western side they affirm that they still do not receive signs that Moscow would not invade their neighboring country, but instead increases the threats.

The so-called Minsk Agreement could be key to addressing the complexity of the tensions, according to the French president, Emmanuel Macron, on February 8, after his meeting with the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, and previously with Vladimir Putin.

This is the pact signed in February 2015 to mitigate the war in Donbass, the name given to the separatist conflict after Putin annexed the Crimean peninsula to his country in 2014.

This agreement was reached with the so-called Normandy format, a French city in which the high-level diplomatic group made up of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany negotiated.

With Reuters, AP and EFE