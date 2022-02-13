Melissa Paredes She is convinced that her relationship with Anthony Aranda she is totally serious and for this reason she does not hesitate to defend him when they question the dancer’s true intentions.

The former driver of America today assured that she is very happy with her new romance. In addition, she stressed that the 35-year-old man has always been with her since the images of the ampay came out and all the scandal that arose after her.

“I can only tell you that Anthony and I are happy and calm. You have not seen me, but I have broken and he knows how he was. At first we couldn’t even see each other, only by video call. He has seen me at my best and worst.” said the model to Trome.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda began their romance after ampay. Photo: Anthony Aranda/Facebook

When asked if Anthony Aranda would only be with her out of interest, she pointed out that the dancer is not a careerist. In addition, she clarified that her relationship with him is not a competition.

“Any, when they meet him they will understand how good he is. I love him very much and we love each other very much. He is wonderful and I love the way he is, he is a mature person and stop with that that we are in competition with the other party. Please, you have to enjoy happiness, love is love, one falls in love and period, there is no more, “she explained.

Why did Melissa Paredes not let Anthony Aranda speak in an interview?

When Magaly Medina’s cameras approached Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda to give details of their relationship, the actress asked the dancer not to declare and continue on her way.

“He doesn’t like to testify. He never does it, like he doesn’t like the thing (the cameras), I’m convincing him so that he starts to like it, ”Paredes said.

Melissa Paredes puts her daughter first

Likewise, Melissa Paredes said that her youngest daughter is ahead of any relationship and that Anthony Aranda knows that perfectly.

“Everything is good between us. We are going step by step, he knows that I have a wonderful daughter whom I love and that she is first, then whatever comes, ”he commented.