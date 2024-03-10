The 96th edition of the Oscars will take place this March 10. Film fans are looking forward to the ceremony of the most famous awards in the seventh art. Furthermore, movie buffs have already seen all the nominated films and are waiting to see their predictions come true. However, for those who reside in Venezuela and have not yet had the opportunity to see the 10 nominees, in this note from La República you will be able to find out the easiest way to do so.

What films are nominated for the 2024 Oscar?

The 10 nominees for best film are the following:

'Anatomy of a fall' 'Barbie' 'Those who stay' 'The Moon Killers' 'Teacher' 'Oppenheimer' 'Past Lives' 'Poor creatures' 'Area of ​​interest' 'American Fiction'.

Where to watch Oscar 2024 movies in Venezuela?

'Anatomy of a fall'

This movie is available to rent on Apple TV and Prime Video for US$5.99 and on YouTube and Google Play for US$6.99.

'Barbie'

This production, which made everyone dress in pink during its days in movie theaters, can now be seen renting it for US$5.99 on Apple TV, Vudu and Google Play. Plus, also with premium subscriptions to Hulu, YouTube TV and Prime Video.

'Those who stay'

The Holdovers can be rented for $5.99 from Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Vudu services for $5.99. Also through a Peacock subscription.

'The Moon Killers'

Killer of the Flower Moon is available on Apple TV and can be purchased on Prime Video, Vudú, Google Play and YouTube Play services for US$19.99.

Teacher

That Bradley Cooper film is available on the popular Netflix platform.

'Oppenheimer'

One of the most popular of the day is available on Peacock and can also be rented on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube TV and Vudu with a payment of US$5.99.

'Past Lives'

This Asian cinema drama is available on Showtime, Hulu and Paramount + and can be rented on Apple TV, Vudu and Google Play for US$5.99.

'poor creatures'

Poor Thing is available on Hulu and can also be rented on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV, and Google Play for $19.99.

'Area of ​​interest'

This film set in the Holocaust can be seen by purchasing it on Apple TV, YouTube TV, Prime Video, Vudu and Google Play for a payment of US$19.99.

'American Fiction'

For $14.99, this movie can be watched on Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Google Play, and Vudu.

Oscar Awards 2024: where to watch the awards in Venezuela?

The 2024 Oscars gala can be seen in Venezuela at 7:30 pm on Sunday, March 10. The event will be broadcast on TNT, TNT Series, TNT Go and Max (formerly HBO Max).

Oscar 2024: nominees for best actress

Annette Bening – NYAD – Diana Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon – Mollie Burkhart

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall – Sandra Voyter

Carey Mulligan – Teacher – Felicia Montealegre

Emma Stone – Poor Things – Bella Baxter

