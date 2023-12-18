Supporters of the former head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, have asked the St. Petersburg government that the former paramilitary leader, who died in August this year, be honored with a street name in the city, a monument and a plaque.

The Ostorozhno Novosti news channel reported on Telegram that the League for the Protection of the Interests of Veterans of Local Wars and Military Conflicts, a foundation once affiliated with Wagner, sent a letter to the government of Russia's second-largest city.

The entity claimed in the document that Prigozhin was “an outstanding personality”, who was born and lived in Saint Petersburg and received an award of distinction “for services rendered to the city”.

According to Ostorozhno Novosti, other requests for tribute to the former paramilitary leader were refused, so this time the supporters decided to appeal directly to the governor of Saint Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, to get the tribute off the ground.

The Wagner Group became better known in international news at the end of last year, when the militia became the main Russian assault force in the battle for the city of Bakhmut, at that time the main stage of action in the war in Ukraine.

This “fame” increased at the end of June this year, when the group of mercenaries rebelled against the Russian government, and reached its peak in August, when Prigozhin died in a plane crash in the Russian region of Tver. On the plane, there was also the number 2 of the group, Dmitry Utkin.

Russian authorities are investigating the case, but given Vladimir Putin's record of eliminating former allies, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have suggested that Prigozhin's death was an execution.