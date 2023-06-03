War crimes | Investigating the alleged private army of a Finnish oligarch in Finland would require crossing at least “four thresholds”.

More concrete information would be needed before an investigation would even be considered. Ukraine has registered tens of thousands of war crimes.

Could you Finnish citizen, oligarch Gennady Timchenko be held criminally responsible in Finland if the private army he allegedly owns, Redut, commits war crimes when it fights in Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine?

“In principle, yes, but,” begins the Assistant Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe.

In Finland, the State Prosecutor’s Office has issued preliminary investigation orders to the Central Criminal Police in previous investigations of suspected war crimes.

Rappe’s answer is that investigation and prosecution would be possible, but before that many thresholds would have to be crossed and they are not small thresholds. In short: there should be more information, i.e. evidence.

“In order for him to be accused in Finland, four or five thresholds should be crossed, if you think quickly,” says Rappe.

In the first place there should be more detailed information about possible actions, not just allegations. There should also be information about Redut’s ownership.

Kharkiv-based human rights organization KHPG published in February information on its pagesin which it thought that Finns would be interested when the soldiers of Redut, which is supposed to be financed by a Finnish citizen, have been convicted of war crimes in Ukraine.

“If such acts were to be found, we should think about whether they are criminalized in the Finnish Criminal Code,” he continues.

The third question would be jurisdiction.

“It should be investigated whether Finland has jurisdiction over the act. If the suspected act is a so-called universal crime, the threshold is crossed by throwing, as was seen in the Liberian case in Finland.”

The Turku Court of Appeal is currently dealing with a case involving suspected murders, rapes and gross war crimes in Liberia twenty years ago. The same has been seen when crimes committed in Iraq and Rwanda have been dealt with in Finland.

According to its authorities, tens of thousands of cases of potential war crimes have already been recorded in Ukraine.

Fourth the threshold is related to appropriateness. Rappe says that Finnish legislation is based on the fact that when it is suspected that a crime has been committed, there is a compulsion to investigate.

“But in crimes committed abroad, the prosecutor can consider whether to start an investigation. The solution is tied to expediency,” he says.

In that consideration, first of all, whether it is possible to solve a crime committed abroad in Finland is taken into account. Another consideration is whether there are practical conditions for a Finnish court to handle the matter.

“If these thresholds are exceeded, let’s think about whose person the criminal responsibility is.”

At this stage, the authorities could already catch the suspect, especially if he was staying in Finland. But there would be other questions.

“Just based on the position or the ownership of the armed group, the prosecution would still not be successful, there should be more concrete information. You can imagine a situation where some vague armed group commits terrible acts, but the financier does not know about them. You don’t have to be held accountable based on your position alone.”

He reminds that the judicial authorities in Ukraine currently have an arrangement where they collect information about war crimes and pass them on. Through that, information may still end up in Finland, and according to Rappe, such information could facilitate the investigation in general.

“In principle, yes, it is entirely possible that there is a crime that was committed in Ukraine and that fits the hallmarks of Finnish law and that Finland has jurisdiction over.”