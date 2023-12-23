The Snow Society, one of Netflix's strongest bets for the awards season and currently on the billboards in Peruvian cinemas, was among the 15 finalists or pre-nominated for best international film, best visual effects, best makeup and hairdressing already best soundtrack of the Oscar Awards.

Directed by Juan Antonio Bayona (Spain, 48 years old), the story tells of the accident of the Uruguayan Old Christians rugby team in the mountain range of the Andes in 1972, it will compete with films such as The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer) and Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki).

Also among the 15 shortlisted in the best fiction short category is the western Strange Way of Life, by Pedro Almodóvar, starring the talented Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke. The Spanish director will compete with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, by Wes Anderson, produced by Netflix.

animated controversy

For some press, the most controversial list has been that of the finalists for best original song, in which Barbie and The Color Purple start as big favorites while Wonka songs have been left out, surprisingly and the considered phenomenon 'Peaches', the ballad performed by Jack Black in Super Mario Bros.: the movie.

As we remember, in April of this same year and after almost five years of waiting, Super Mario Bros: the movie was released in theaters, an adaptation of the classic video game of the most famous plumber in the world that managed to stand out as one of the best adaptations ever. made from video games; even won one of the 2023 Alfa Beta Awards. The press has considered the exclusion of 'Peaches' as an “injustice”.

The song was placed in Billboard's top 100 a few days after its release and triumphed throughout the internet, monopolizing networks such as Instagram and TikTok for several weeks.

On January 23, the Oscar nominations will be announced.

