For a long time, the Yamaha has had a reputation for possessing capabilities opposite to those of the Ducati, with excellent cornering handling making up for a certain lack of power. But while the Italian bike has gained in agility to become the point of reference in this area, the M1 has had the opposite path, losing its main quality, while the gains on the engine have remained minimal.

“Everyone thinks Yamaha has a sweet bike,” said Iwata tester Cal Crutchlow in 2022. “It's not like that anymore, not like the one I rode before, which was very smooth. It's changed a lot and I know why, but not it's easy to go back to what we had before.”

This thought is shared by Fabio Quartararo, who cannot find the behavior he appreciated when he debuted in MotoGP. “It's strange, but it's as if I've completely changed my bike. Changed in terms of driving styles,” explained the Frenchman during the Thai Grand Prix. “I looked at the laps I had done here (in Buriram, ed) in 2019, I compared it to last year and this. Nothing to do with it! The bike turned a lot more, now I brake much harder. I stayed with the same brand, but the bike has changed completely, but not for the better. She is different”.

At the moment, Quartararo seems to see more negatives than positives now that the Yamaha no longer has its historic cornering agility. “The turning we had in the past is gone and it's something we need to find again,” confirmed the 2021 world champion in an interview with Motorsport.com. “The 2019 bike had incredible turning which helped me a lot. but we have lost many things and gained only a few.”

“After four years, it's not normal. If you look at my times in Thailand or elsewhere, they are the same as four years ago. But this time feeling much more on the limit and being a better rider myself than four years ago. And we have more power than in 2019. So we have to find a way to keep the positive aspects and always improve because today we always take one step forward and one step back. One step forward, one step back. And you never manage to keep the positive elements you acquire, you always lose them in one way or another.”

But how did Yamaha end up losing its strong point? The brand may have broken a certain balance by trying to gain power. Last year, Crutchlow believed that the engine changes had made the bike more “aggressive”, a behavior also influenced by the directions taken by MotoGP with the advent of the holeshot device and the development of aerodynamics, whose gains in terms of downforce had given the bike a certain impression of heaviness.

The progress made on the one hand can also complicate the task on the other. With a top speed already lower than that of the competition, Yamaha cannot afford to have too much aerodynamic downforce, because while this would bring a gain in terms of stability, on the other hand straight-line performance would suffer.

Cal Crutchlow advertises a doux moteur, pas plus puissant

Quartararo confirmed the need to “find a balance between aerodynamics and power” after testing a new fairing at the Red Bull Ring. It is not possible to fit a larger fairing because on a short straight like this you will already get 7 or 8 km/h. It's huge,” he said last summer. It's huge,” he explained last summer.

So Yamaha can't just work on aerodynamics and must also improve its engine. However, the nature of the improvements to be made has yet to be determined, because while Quartararo is clamoring for more power, Crutchlow believes that above all a smoother-behaving engine is needed to be able to accelerate better: according to him, it is especially in this phase that the competition makes the difference.

“The engine must be smoother,” the Englishman confirmed to the official MotoGP website. “Yes, we need power, this 2024 engine has more power, which is good. One of the key elements is to make the bike smoother out of corners, like other manufacturers do. They put the power to the ground, they don't turn and they find grip this way. So, at the end of the straight, they are faster. That's what we want to improve.”

“It's difficult with the incumbent drivers because, when I was in charge, I only looked at the top speed at the end of the straight, but it doesn't always work like that. I'm quite confident that it will be better in 2024 than what we have in 2023. We'll see.”

Whether progress on the engine is made at the beginning or end of the straights, Quartararo is in any case counting on being able to exploit more important aerodynamic elements. “In the end, for me, top speed is important because if you don't have power, you can't use bigger aerodynamics, so it's something very important,” he summed up. Yamaha must therefore make progress… on all fronts.

With Lewis Duncan and Léna Buffa