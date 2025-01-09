Through its official media, the Real Betis Balompié has shown its “utmost regret” for the death of Gerardo Clares Garcíaplayer of the Verdiblanco team from 1960 to 1962, which occurred in Dos Hermanas (Seville) on January 8, 2025, at the age of 84. ABC de Sevilla and Al Final de la Palmera join in the condolences towards his family and loved ones.

Gerardo Clares was born in Madrid on April 18, 1940, he arrived at Real Betis from Atlético de Madrid. A regular lateral defender during his formative years, the Betis coach of that time, Fernando Daucik, converted him into an attacker and winger within the team’s scheme.

His debut with the green and white team took place on January 15, 1961 at the Heliópolis stadium in the League match between Real Betis and Oviedo. In that first campaign he played 15 games, between the League and the Cup, scoring 3 goals. In the following season, however, injuries kept him from starting, playing only 4 games.

He shared a dressing room with such important players in the history of Real Betis as, among others, Pepín, Eusebio Ríos, León Lasa, Esteban Areta, Luis Aragonés, Andrés Bosch, Pallarés, Montaner and Fernando Ansola. During his 2 seasons at Real Betis, he played 19 official matches (15 in the league and 4 in the Cup), scoring 3 goals. He left the green and white club in 1962 to sign for Cádiz, later playing for Algeciras, Xerez and Badajoz. Rest in peace Gerardo Clares García.