The Minister for the Digital Transition and the Public Service, Oscar Lopez has been proclaimed general secretary of the PSOE of Madrid after being the only candidate who has presented himself to lead the party in the primary process.

This Saturday the deadline marked on the calendar for the pre-candidacies to be presented to the general secretariat of the PSOE-M has ended, for a process to which Only Óscar López has attended.

The Regional Ethics Commission of the party has proceeded to proclaim Óscar López as leader of the Madrid socialists, after no more applications have been submitted, by virtue of the provisions of the Federal Statutes emanating from the 41st Federal Congress, which establish that “in the event that a single pre-candidacy has been proclaimed (…), the verification body will proclaim him/her Secretary General.”

López will be the successor of the former secretary general Juan Lobato after his resignation, after losing the fight with Ferraz for going to a notary with a private conversation with a Moncloa official related to the case of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend of his agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office on the alleged crimes of tax fraud.