The meeting Real Betis – Barcelona of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Benito Villamarín at 4:15 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, M+ LaLiga TV UHD

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Real Betis – Barcelona

Classification and statistics between Real Betis – Barcelona

Real Betis comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Royal Society



while Barcelona played their last LaLiga EA Sports match against



The Palms



. He Real Betis currently occupies the position number 11 of LaLiga EA Sports with 20 points, while its rival,

Barcelonaoccupies the position 1 with 37 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.