Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Ramadan Futsal Hockey Championship in its third edition, organized by the Hockey Federation, will conclude on Friday at the stadiums of the American School for Scientific Creativity in Sharjah. The closing day’s program includes a match to determine third and fourth place at nine-thirty in the evening, bringing together Dada Bay King and Khalifa, followed by the final match between Oscar and Dada. By Royal.

The tournament was held over the course of a week, with the participation of 16 teams, which were divided into 4 groups. The first group included Oscar, Sky Tuba, UTi SC, and Desert Eagles. The second group included Escipeter, Winchester, Dadabhai King, and Dubai Scarlet, while the third group included Tuba, Lacnor. , Coorg, Pharaohs, and the fourth group included Khalifa, Top Lion, NFBC, and Dadabhai Royal.

Abdullah Al-Dah, President of the Hockey Federation, expressed his happiness with the success achieved by the tournament in its third edition, noting that the participation of 16 teams confirms the great momentum of the game. He said: “Through the tournaments, we seek to spread the game among citizens and residents, create a large base, and maintain the gains that were achieved during the period.” The past at the technical and administrative levels, especially since there are gains in organizing tournaments not only for the players, but also at the arbitration and administrative levels and coaches, and our goal is clear from the beginning of the formation of the federation, which is to form an Emirati team that represents the country in foreign forums, and the championship is within the agenda of the federation that is moving forward. “The same direction.”

Ahmed Saeed, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Technical Committee, confirmed that the third edition was characterized by strong technical levels, and this was reflected in the level of competition. He said that the Ramadan tournament has become an essential part of the game association’s competitions agenda in the local season.