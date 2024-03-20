Last March 19, Alvina Ruiz had a mishap when she fell during the broadcast of América Televisión's central newscast, which she hosts with Günter Rave. Despite this, the journalist maintained a good mood and sent a positive message to her followers. What was it and how did Günter and Óscar del Portal react to the incident? Below, we tell you all the details.

What was Alvina Ruiz's fall like in 'América Noticias'?

During the broadcast of América Televisión's central news program last Tuesday, March 19, after a journalistic note, Günter Rave announced another piece of news from the set. At that moment, Alvina Ruiz He quickly got up from his chair and apparently lost his balance and fell to the floor. Despite this incident, Rave maintained his composure and continued with 'America Noticias' programming as normal. However, minutes later, a radical change occurred in the atmosphere, an event that caught the attention of the spectators.

How did Óscar del Portal react to the fall of Alvina Ruiz?

In a somewhat sarcastic way, Óscar del Portal ended the sports block and made a peculiar comment: “Hold on tight for goodbye“. Then, he started laughing non-stop and said goodbye to the audience.

Alvina Ruíz takes her fall in 'América Noticias' with humor. Photo: América TV

How did Günter Rave react to the fall of Alvina Ruiz?

Almost at the end of the América TV newscast, Günter Rave He couldn't contain his laughter in front of Alvina Ruiz and all the viewers. The journalist, with good humor, assured: “They are writing to me. I'm fine. We had a small accident, nothing happened to me, I just slipped. Thanks for worrying. Falling is allowed, getting up is mandatory,” he said, laughing. Upon hearing this, his partner tried to cover her mouth to stop laughing, but she was unsuccessful.

What did Alvina Ruiz say after her fall on the América TV newscast?

A few hours after his fall live, Alvina Ruiz He turned to his official Twitter account, where he published the following message: “Falling is allowed, getting up is mandatory. Thank you for the love and concern. If I managed to smile in the midst of so much trouble, then the incident had something positive. hugs to Günter, Oscar del Portal and the América Televisión team.

What did Alvina Ruiz say about being Günter Rave's study partner?

In conversations with La República, Alvina Ruiz He commented that it never crossed his mind to work with Günter Rave and, much less, to stay so long thanks to the public's preference: “No, I haven't even lasted that long with my ex. (laughs). No, jokes aside… I think not, and also because we have gone through other channels and we have met again,” she commented.

On the other hand, Ruiz spoke about how they handle public pressure after their success in the newscast: “I believe that we have the support of the producer Fernando Velásquez and all information is coordinated to offer the work done. And, regarding the opinions, we have his support and the freedom he gives us to express them within the program. For this reason, we know how to differentiate between social networks and the space that the company gives us to make comments,” he said.