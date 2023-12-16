You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Óscar Cortés
Francois lo Presti. AFP
Oscar Cortes
The Colombian scored one of Lens' goals in the victory against Stade de Reims.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
With goals from Colombian Óscar Cortés and Wesley Said, Lens beat Reims 2-0 this Saturday and settled in fifth position in the French Ligue 1, which gives access to participate in the Europa League next season.
With one more game than its rivals for a continental position (Brest, Marseille and Reims itself), Lens achieved three points with which it remains strong in the fight for one of the top six positions in the League standings. French.
The men led by Franck Haise had a serious duel in which they left Reims hardly any options, which only disturbed Lens with a header that Emmanuel Agbadoy crashed against the post in the first half.
Then, on the stroke of half-time, Wesley took advantage of a defensive error to open the scoring.
In the second part, Cortés, who had only played nine minutes this season with Lens, came onto the pitch to play the last half hour.
This was Cortés' first goal in France
The Colombian player hit the target with an accurate header after a good cross from Ruben Aguilar from the left wing and sealed the victory for his team, which, with the rest of the day's games remaining, occupies one of the coveted continental places.
The former Millonarios attacker's goal had to be reviewed by the VAR, but the Colombian started in a legal position.
SPORTS
With Efe
More Sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Óscar #Cortés #finally #celebrated #goal #France #video
Leave a Reply