With goals from Colombian Óscar Cortés and Wesley Said, Lens beat Reims 2-0 this Saturday and settled in fifth position in the French Ligue 1, which gives access to participate in the Europa League next season.

With one more game than its rivals for a continental position (Brest, Marseille and Reims itself), Lens achieved three points with which it remains strong in the fight for one of the top six positions in the League standings. French.

The men led by Franck Haise had a serious duel in which they left Reims hardly any options, which only disturbed Lens with a header that Emmanuel Agbadoy crashed against the post in the first half.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Wesley took advantage of a defensive error to open the scoring.

In the second part, Cortés, who had only played nine minutes this season with Lens, came onto the pitch to play the last half hour.

Figures from Óscar Cortés in the match against Stade de Reims.

This was Cortés' first goal in France

The Colombian player hit the target with an accurate header after a good cross from Ruben Aguilar from the left wing and sealed the victory for his team, which, with the rest of the day's games remaining, occupies one of the coveted continental places.

The former Millonarios attacker's goal had to be reviewed by the VAR, but the Colombian started in a legal position.

