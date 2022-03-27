The annual delivery of Oscar It is more than a ceremony: it is a television show where the greatest emotions are unleashed and where the playful exceeds the formal. In this edition, there are several films and actors that are considered favorites, and it is assured that this could be the year of Will Smith and Kirsten Stewart in their categories, apart from the recognition of films such as “The power of the dog” or ” West-side story”. In the delivery of this Sunday 27 there will also be musical shows, such as Becky G and Sebastián Yatra.
YOU CAN SEE: What are the favorite movies and actors to win the award at the 2022 Oscars?
Learn more about the history of these awards, as well as the list of records that have been broken in these almost 100-year history of these awards, which originated in 1929.
YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022: the live performances of Latinos, Sebastián Yatra, Becky G, Luis Fonsi and more
What are the 30 biggest Oscar Awards records?
This is the list of the thirty events that marked history in the Academy Awards, for having broken all records:
- “Ben-Hur” (1959), “Titanic” (1997) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) won 11 Oscars and are the most awarded films.
- “Titanic” (1997), “Nude Eve” (1950) and “La La Land” (2016) received 14 nominations and are the most nominated films.
- The first color feature film to win the best picture statuette was “Gone with the Wind” in 1940.
- The last black and white film to win in the best film category was “The Artist” (2011).
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) won all 11 Oscars for which it was nominated (including best picture and director).
- “The Color Purple” (1985) and “Decisive Step” (1977) had 11 Oscar nominations and failed to win any statuettes.
YOU CAN SEE: Oscars 2022: the most expensive dresses in the history of the red carpet
- The average number of Oscars won by a film in the entire history of the awards is 5.5 statuettes per edition.
- “It Happened One Night” (1934), “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) and “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) are the winners of the five main Oscars: best picture, director, actor, actress and script.
- On 26 occasions the director who won the Oscar for Best Picture did not win the Oscar for Best Direction.
- Only six war films have won the Oscar for Best Picture: “Wings” (1927), “All Quiet on the Western Front” (1930), “The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957), “Patton” (1970), “Platoon” (1986) and “Fear Zone” (2009).
- Meryl Streep, with 21 nominations, remains the most nominated actress.
- Jack Nicholson, with 12 nominations, is the most nominated actor.
- Katharine Hepburn with 4 Oscars is the actress with the most statuettes won.
- Daniel Day-Lewis with 3 Oscars is the actor with the most statuettes won.
- The oldest winner of an Oscar in acting categories (both actor and actress) is Anthony Hopkins, 83, who won the statuette for best leading actor for “The Father” (2020).
- Tatum O’Neal holds the record for being the youngest person to win an Oscar in any category. She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “Paper Moon” (1973) when she was 10 years old.
- In the last 38 years, except for “Birdman” (2015), if a film was not nominated for best editing, it did not win the Oscar for best film.
- The first actress to win an Oscar for a foreign-speaking character was Sophia Loren for “Two Women” (1960).
- The most awarded director of the Oscars is John Ford, with 4 statuettes.
- William Wyler is the most nominated director in Oscar history; he has added 12 nominations.
- Average age of the Oscar-winning directors for best film: 47 years.
- The youngest winner of the Oscar for best direction is Damien Chazelle (32 years and 38 days), the same years as Norman Taurog (year 1931) and William A. Wellman (1927).
- Clint Eastwood won the Oscar for best direction for “Million Dollar Baby” (2004) at the age of 74, and was the oldest winner in this category.
- George Stevens (1952, 1957) and Ang Lee (2006, 2013) both have two Oscars for best director, although they never won best picture.
- Kathryn Bigelow and Chloé Zhao are the only directors who have won the Oscar in the category of best direction for “Fear Zone” (2008) and “Nomadland” (2020) respectively.
- Woody Allen, with 16 mentions, is the most nominated screenwriter at the Oscars.
- Woody Allen, Leigh Brackett, Paddy Chayefsky, Francis Ford Coppola and Billy Wilder are the most awarded screenwriters, with 3 statuettes each.
- The most nominated person in history was Walt Disney, who reached 60 nominations in his lifetime.
- Italy with 14 statuettes is the most awarded country in the category of best non-English language film (current International Film) and France is the most nominated country, with 38 nominations.
- And the last of the Oscars records goes to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, as it is the most nominated and most Oscar-winning production studio with 38 nominations and 5 Oscars won.
- “Parasites” (2019) becomes, together with “The Artist” (2011), the only two non-Anglo-Saxon films to win the Oscar for best film.
#Oscar #Awards #records #history #ceremony
Leave a Reply