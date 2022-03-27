The annual delivery of Oscar It is more than a ceremony: it is a television show where the greatest emotions are unleashed and where the playful exceeds the formal. In this edition, there are several films and actors that are considered favorites, and it is assured that this could be the year of Will Smith and Kirsten Stewart in their categories, apart from the recognition of films such as “The power of the dog” or ” West-side story”. In the delivery of this Sunday 27 there will also be musical shows, such as Becky G and Sebastián Yatra.

Learn more about the history of these awards, as well as the list of records that have been broken in these almost 100-year history of these awards, which originated in 1929.

What are the 30 biggest Oscar Awards records?

This is the list of the thirty events that marked history in the Academy Awards, for having broken all records:

“Ben-Hur” (1959), “Titanic” (1997) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) won 11 Oscars and are the most awarded films.

“Titanic” (1997), “Nude Eve” (1950) and “La La Land” (2016) received 14 nominations and are the most nominated films.

The first color feature film to win the best picture statuette was “Gone with the Wind” in 1940.

The last black and white film to win in the best film category was “The Artist” (2011).

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) won all 11 Oscars for which it was nominated (including best picture and director).

“The Color Purple” (1985) and “Decisive Step” (1977) had 11 Oscar nominations and failed to win any statuettes.

