This Sunday, March 10, 2024, the celebration of the 96th edition of the Oscar Awards will begin, the most important event worldwide in the film industry, which determines the best productions of the year in various categories.

In this note we explore the 10 finalist films for the most important award of the night: best film. These have surely captivated and impacted us with their different plots and final outcomes.

'Anatomy of a fall' or 'Anatomy of a fall'

This French film challenges both its production and its narrative, and delves into the judicial thriller genre through the case of a woman accused of the murder of her husband. The film explores topics such as the limits of language and marital dynamics.

The film is one of the pleasant surprises of 2023 and also stands out for the presence of 'Messi', the star dog of the film who has captured the attention of many during this awards season. The film has five nominations and at the moment cannot be seen on streaming.

'Those who stay' or 'The Holdovers'

The film in question presents three characters marginalized from society who are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together at their workplace: a strict teacher, a problem student and the school cook.

The acclaimed Paul Giamatti He is the star of this film, which has managed to win the award for best actor at the Critics Choice and surpass Cillian Murphy. However, it is unlikely that his film, with an ordinary ending, will be able to win the statuette for best film. However, they will surely feel like winners for being selected for such an important award, since they have also received five more nominations. If you want to watch it, keep in mind that it is not yet available for streaming.

'American Fiction' or 'American Fiction'

This film could be considered the least known and least talked about among the 10 candidates. It tells the story of an African-American writer who is successful among critics, but not among the public, who decides to create a stereotypical and racist work under a pseudonym, which unexpectedly becomes a success.

The film subtly criticizes the entertainment industry and its racial prejudices. It has been nominated in five categories and is available on the Prime Video platform.

'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig's renowned film has been praised for the excellent marketing work that catapulted it to become the highest-grossing film of 2023. In addition, it generated a great media impact thanks to the feminist approach, presented through the iconic 'Barbie' doll. , played by Margot Robbie.

The film not only stands out for its humorous touch, but also for its music and production design. It has received eight nominations for the 2024 Oscars and can be seen streaming on Max.

'The Killers of the Moon' or 'The Killers of the Flower Sun'

The film project was directed by the veteran but historic Martin Scorsese. His film reflects human greed and indifference to evil, elements that are constant in his filmography. The film has been widely recognized in various film awards and has 10 nominations for the 2024 Oscars. It can be seen through Apple TV.

'Oppenheimer'

This work by Christopher Nolan is emerging as the great candidate to win the best film statuette at the 2024 Oscars. The film presents the life of physicist Robert Oppenheimer on his path to designing the atomic bomb. Likewise, the work done by the Irish actor Cillian Murphy also stands out. It has been nominated for 13 Oscar categories.

'Teacher'

Bradley Cooper is facing criticism this awards season for his role as director and leading actor in 'Maestro.' Many wonder if he is desperately seeking an Oscar. However, the film exceeded expectations by showing bold and personal direction. With seven nominations, he could win a statuette in one of the categories. The film is available on Netflix.

'Poor creatures' or 'Poor Things'

The masterpiece of filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has nothing to envy of 'Oppenheimer' or 'Barbie', since its plot, costumes and Emma Stone's performance would have to place it as the top favorite to win the Oscar for best film. However, she has not done so in previous awards and it is unlikely that the Academy will declare her the winner.

The reinterpretation of the Frankenstein myth, along with a critique of human evolution and empowerment, has generated a film with a brutal plot. The film has obtained 11 nominations. Available in theaters and soon on Star+.

'Past Lives' or 'Past Lives'

Celine Song's feature film debut 'Lives Past' has gained notoriety thanks to its nominations and has delivered a love story with exceptional direction. The film, which stands out for its subtlety and treatment of silences, has received two Oscar nominations. For now, it is only available in movie theaters.

'Zone of interest' or 'The Zone of Interest'

This film by Jonathan Glazer and starring Sandra Huller presents us with a historical war psychological suspense thriller, in which it shows us the Hoss family, who lives next to a concentration camp during the Jewish Holocaust of World War II. . The acting and sound design contribute to its impact, and it has been recognized with five nominations. Available, for the moment, in movie theaters.

