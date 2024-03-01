Although he Pokémon Day It was last February 27, the celebrations are not over yet. In this way, it has been revealed that all the players of Pokémon Go in Mexico they will have the opportunity to visit special Pokéstops, which not only give you benefits in the mobile title, but they also give you the opportunity to purchase some commemorative products.

According to Alan Mandujano, head of Pokémon Go in Latin America and founder of Pokémex, 300 Walmart stores in Mexico have become temporary Pokéstopswhich will be available until March 13, 2024. Here, in addition to all the benefits that these virtual places offer you, you can also find shelves full of official pocket monsters merchandise.

To continue celebrating the #PokemonDayin @PokemonGoAppLA We will have temporary Pokéstops in 300 Walmart stores throughout Mexico until March 13. This way you can know which store near you has one of these great displays with official Pokémon products 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Ki6mckhOMo — Alan Mandujano / MB (@AlanMB) March 1, 2024

It is very easy to identify these places, since in Pokémon Go, The PokéStop will appear with a special message related to Pokémon Day. Once inside the store, you can get TCG cards, stuffed animals, toys, and other types of merchandise that all fans of this series cannot afford to miss. Without a doubt, a great event that demonstrates the interest that the company has in the region.

Let's remember that this is not the first time something like this has happened. In 2022, the Pokémon Go Tour came to Monterrey, and there was even a temporary Pokémon Center store. Thus, It is very likely that in the future we will see events similar to the one that is taking place right now, throughout the country.. On related topics, the secret message from the past Pokémon Presents has been revealed. Similarly, Pokémon TCG Pocket fixes a card error.

Editor's Note:

This is positive news. While I don't expect a Pokémon Center in Mexico to be announced tomorrow, this is now a possibility. Pokémon in our country has always been something that fans have supported wholeheartedly, whether it be community events or tournaments for the different games, and it is good to see that all of their hard work is finally being recognized by The Pokémon Company.

Via: Alan Mandujano