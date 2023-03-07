at the gates of the edition 95 of the Oscars 2023, you will wonder who have been nominated for best actor and best actress. This sunday march 12 One year after Will Smith’s controversial slap to Chris Rock, this new edition will be held under the leadership of comedian Jimmy Kimmel. As every time, the academy seeks for the cinema to be the true protagonist and the truth is that there are many films, actors, actresses, directors and directors who fight to obtain a statuette. Here we tell you who the nominees are.

Nominees for Best Actor at the Oscars 2023

On January 24, the complete list of nominees for the gala of the Oscars 2023. Next you will know who the nominees for best actor are.

brendan fraser for “The whale” (“The whale”)

Brendan Fraser returns to the cinema with “The whale”. Photo: A24

Austin Butler for “Elvis”

The protagonist of the biopic "Elvis" is the actor Austin Butler. Photo: Warner Bros.

Colin Farrel for “Inisherin’s Banshees”

Colin Farrel in “The Banshees of Inisherin” is competing for best actor at the Oscars 2023. Photo: FilmAffinity

Paul Mescal by “Aftersun”

Paul Mescal stars in “Aftersun”, nominated for the Oscars 2023. Photo: Aftersun

Bill Nighy for “Living”.

Bill Nighy stars in “Living” and is nominated for his role for best actor at the Oscars 2023. Photo: YouTube capture

Nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars 2023

Five great actresses compete for the Oscars 2023 for best leading actress, let’s find out who the nominees are.

Cate Blanchett in “Tár”, nominated for best actress at the Oscars 2023. Photo: Universal

Ana de Armas stars in "Blonde" and is nominated for best actress at the Oscars 2023. Photo: Netflix capture

Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie”

Andrea Riseborough stars in “To Leslie” and is nominated for best actress at the Oscars 2023. Photo: YouTube capture

Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Williams is nominated for best actress for the film “The Fabelmans” at the Oscars 2023. Photo: Universal Pictures

michelle yeoh in “Everything everywhere all at once”.

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything everywhere all at once” nominated for best actress at the Oscars 2023. Photo: YouTube capture

Oscars 2023: who are the favorites?

According to experts, Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler They share the list of favorites in the 2023 Oscars nomination for best leading actor, while in the category of actresses they compete as favorites Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans” and Michelle Yeoh for “Everything at Once Everywhere”.