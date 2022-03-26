We don’t talk about Brunosong from the Disney movie “Charm” It managed to reach the top of the charts in the United States. It has surpassed the fifth position that let it go (”Frozen”) reached the Billboard list in 2014. Despite this, the company decided to nominate another theme from the animated film for the Oscars, which are held this Sunday in Los Angeles.

This time around, Hollywood is giving Bruno the chance to make his name resonate at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

What is the secret to the success of We don’t talk about Bruno?

Here are three reasons that may explain the impact of the song that Disney did not think would be so successful.

the theme

Adapted as “No se Habla de Bruno” for the Spanish version, it is the theme that identifies the mysterious character of “Encanto”.

This is Bruno, the clairvoyant uncle that no one talks about in public and that reflects the typical family theme that is an open secret and generates controversy, so he emphatically avoids during dinner.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022: Rachel Zegler was not invited, but the Academy announces her as presenter

The diversity of sounds

This is a difficult song to pigeonhole due to the multiplicity of voices, rhythms and scenes that make it up.

The composition “managed to unite the theme, rescuing the montuno rhythm with chachachá. Over there you can hear a happy drum, but there is also the influence of rap and trap,” Mauro Castillo, an independent musician and one of the main voices of the song, explained to BBC Mundo.

YOU CAN SEE: Sebastián Yatra tells what he will do if “Dos oruguitas” wins the Oscar for best original song

The industry behind the song

Although a song has all the potential to go viral, it is not easy to achieve it. In this case, “Disney has the infrastructure to sweep consumption, because it is the largest family entertainment company and even so it never ceases to amaze that it can achieve such overwhelming successes,” writer and music journalist Juan Carlos Garay told BBC Mundo. .

In addition, We don’t talk about Bruno and the music of “Encanto” in general have also benefited from the digital ecosystem.

“I consider that within the context of Disney there are much older songs that surpass this song in quality, but they belong to another era. Now what happens is that there are greater possibilities to impact and measure audiences, ”she adds.