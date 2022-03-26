Telepass, the operation was carried out jointly with Fai Service, a global partner for road haulage companies

Telepass shopping in France: the Italian company reached with the Abertis group an agreement for the purchase of 100% of the French company Eurotoll. The formalization of the agreement, a note reports, takes place after the presentation of a binding offer which has been accepted by Abertis which had launched a competitive process in recent months. With this transaction, Telepass further strengthens its leadership position in the European market for toll services for heavy vehicles. The transaction was carried out jointly with Make Serviceglobal partner for trucking companies.

Since 2006, explains the press release, Eurotoll provides electronic tolling solutions that allow hauliers to move freely in Europe, such as highways, bridges, tunnels, truck parking lots. Issuer authorized in France, Belgium and Austria, Eurotoll has progressively extended its geographical coverage to 16 European countries, including Italy, through a network of over 92,000 kilometers of toll roads, 10,000 active customers and the management of over 150,000 satellite on-board units.

“We are very pleased to have reached this agreement, which allows us to consolidate our leadership in the business of freight transport and intermodality, a sector which is increasingly recognized as a strategic dimension for the entire international economy as is ’emerged clearly even during the early stages of the pandemic, “he says Gabriele Benedettomanaging director of Telepass. “With this operation we are beginning to focus more on our European positioning which remains one of our strategic priorities. Now we will be able to do so also thanks to the enhancement of the experience gained in the sector by Eurotoll and its people”, adds Benedetto.

In the operation, Telepass was assisted by Santander Cib and Ey Studio Legale Tributario (Rome) for the legal and contractual aspects. While you wait for them antitrust of the operation are followed by Ey Law Paris jointly with Studio Chiomenti. The completion of the transaction will take place after the procedural procedures envisaged by current legislation.

Read also:

“Guerra, Salvini:” The Pope is a light to follow in such a dark moment ”

Guerra, Romeo (Lega): “Pope fundamental to achieve peace”

The Lega ad Affari: Pope mediator. Only Francis can stop the war

Guerra, Fratoianni (SI): “The Pope mediator? It would be wonderful news”

Guerra, “the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to Our Lady will lead to peace”

War in Ukraine: many Russians with Putin, others in terror. The story

Generali, Calta promises more profits and 7 billion M&A to “awaken the Lion”

Russia-Ukraine war: “Let’s stop!”, The video that says more than a thousand words

Art abroad. Sesana: “With Generali we protect emotions”

SEA, 2021 recovering: passenger traffic up 46.9%

Terna presented the update of the “Driving Energy” Business Plan