The recent delivery of the Oscar Awards 2022 still has much more to offer and has just announced the winner of the category Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, thanks to his performance in the acclaimed movie “CODA”. In this feature film, the artist brings to life Frank Rossi, the patriarch of a family of people with hearing disabilities. In fact, the mention of him could be seen coming, thanks to his great passage through ceremonies such as the SAG Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

“My father was the best signer in our family, but he was in a car accident and was paralyzed from the neck down, and he couldn’t do it anymore,” Kotsur said in part of his acceptance speech, which was delivered in English. american signs. “Dad, I have learned a lot from you. I will always love you. You are my hero,” he added.

In this way, he also dedicated his Oscar to the deaf population, to the CODA (Child Of Deaf Adults) community, which translates as hearing children of deaf parents), and to all disabled people. “This is our moment,” the artist shared.

Who was he competing against?

In the best supporting actor category, Troy Kotsur was in the running with the following names:

Ciarán Hinds for “Belfast”

Jesse Plemons for “The Power of the Dog”

JK Simmons for “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee for “The power of the dog”.

Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Peter in The Power of the Dog. Photo: Netflix

“CODA” – official synopsis

In Gloucester, Massachusetts, 17-year-old Ruby is the only hearing member of a deaf family, a CODA, the daughter of deaf adults. Her life revolves around interpreting for her relatives and working on her struggling parents’ fishing boat every day before going to school.

But when Ruby joins her high school choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself attracted to her duet partner Miles. Encouraged by her enthusiastic and tough choir director to apply to a prestigious music school, the young woman finds herself torn between the obligations she feels towards her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.