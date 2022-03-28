Mexico. The economist and entertainment journalist Pedro Sola again gives something to talk about after what many consider an “unfortunate comment” he made on the Ventaneando program, where he participates.

Pedro Sola calls women “ordinary and common” and thereby flood social networks with comments of all kinds, more against than in favor of the position it assumes by referring to them in that way.

In an interview with Giovanni Medina, ex-partner of Ninel Conde, in Ventaneando they talked about the fact that he had already completely forgotten about the famous singer and was currently in a love relationship with another celebrity named “Dani”.

Then Giovanni Medina assured that Ninel was “a good artist, but a better person”, and Pedro Sola thought that it was better to go out with “ordinary women”, meaning that the artists were something different in many ways.

“Don’t look for Giovanni artists anymore, you see how they are doing, look for an ordinary woman. The artists are made of something else, I think, Giovanni,” said the so-called “Uncle Pedrito.”

Pedro Sola, host of the Azteca program Uno Ventaneando. instagram photo

But after referring to women as “common and current”, Pedrito Sola was showered with comments on social networks and there were those who called him “macho” for not knowing how to express himself properly.

Weeks ago, Pedro Sola also gave his opinion on the relationship between the singers Belinda and Christian Nodal and said that she was “a headache” and “a complicated girl”, for which she was also showered with countless criticisms.

Sola is one of the nicest Ventaneando hosts, but she also generates controversy with her comments and proof of this is what was previously mentioned regarding Ninel Conde, Belinda and Christian Nodal.

Read more: Did they ‘throw’ corridos? They analyze alleged rivalry between Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Los Tigres del Norte

Pedro Sola’s witticisms have no limits, since he recently went to see the movie Batman, with Robert Patinson, and described it as “very boring, it rains all the time and it’s very long”, which pleased many of his viewers. followers.