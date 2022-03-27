The Oscar Awards 2022 They are practically hours away. This Sunday, March 27, has been chosen as the day for the development of the greatest ceremony in cinema. In that sense, despite the fact that the complete list of nominees had mixed reactions, it is a reality that many eagerly await the phrase “The Oscar goes to” to applaud the acclaimed productions that are in competition.

However, in addition to the films, actors, actresses and crew that raise the expectations of the public, some of the moments that make the audience vibrate with emotion are the musical presentations.

In this way, here we leave you the list of famous personalities that will put rhythm to the night of the Oscars 2022.

The 2022 Oscar Awards will take place on March 27. Photo: The Academy/Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022, channels: where and how to see the grand gala and the red carpet of the awards?

Beyonce

After more than 10 years since her last appearance in the musical section of the Oscars, Beyoncé will present “Be alive”, a song that is part of the official soundtrack of “King Richard”nominated for best film of the year.

As confirmed by the protagonist of the film, Will Smith (who holds a mention for best actor), the interpreter of “Single ladies” was inspired to contribute a song after attending a screening of the biographical film.

“The union of a film and a song is a kind of magic that is unparalleled in the world of entertainment. I was so happy when Beyoncé called me,” Smith told Entertainment Weekly (via Today Show).

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Billie Eilish and Finneas have successful projects under their names. In this line, and after recently collaborating for Pixar’s “Turning red”, the brothers return to the film industry to sing “No time to die”, the official track of the homonymous film by James Bond.

YOU CAN SEE: Will the Oscar 2022 recover its glamour?: Hollywood’s plan to attract the audience

Reba McEntire

Country singer Reba McEntire will perform the song “Somehow you do” from the film “Four good days”, directed by Rodrigo García and starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close.

Sebastian Yatra

Due to the great success of “Encanto” not only for its history, but also for its music, Sebastián Yatra will perform the song “Dos oruguitas”, which is also nominated at the ceremony.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscars 2022 Awards: Which Academy-Nominated Movies Are on Netflix?

Clearly, you couldn’t talk about the Madrigal family without directly associating it with “No Se Habla de Bruno” (which was not submitted for the 2022 Oscars competition). This is how the Latin quota will also arrive with this iconic theme, as it will be presented by Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán and Diane Guerrero, with the special participation of Becky G and Luis Fonsi.