The Joe Biden administration will propose a tax increase for the richest Americans in its 2023 budget project, which is due next Monday, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The proposal, called the “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax”, seeks to create a minimum tax rate of 20% on annual incomes of more than US$100 million.

“The Minimum Tax will ensure that the wealthiest Americans pay at least 20% tax on their entire income,” reads the White House text obtained by the newspaper. “With this minimum tax, the wealthiest Americans will no longer be subject to a lower tax than teachers or firefighters,” the government adds.

The new measure, which must be approved by Congress, foresees a collection of about 360 billion dollars in 10 years.

A previous study by the US government found that 400 billionaire households paid an average of 8.2% income tax between 2010 and 2018, a rate generally much lower than many American households.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat