2022 has put the realization of different events to the test and the Oscar awards they will not be the exception. The most assiduous moviegoers are already waiting for the complete list of nominees for the 94th installment of the ceremony, in which Tom Holland could be the presenter.

For now, with the BAFTA nominations and the Golden Globe winners, fans already have in mind which titles could get some mentions. In that sense, below we will tell you more details about the announcement of the list of nominees for the Oscar 2022.

This 2022 will be held the 94th edition of the Oscars Awards. Photo: The Academy.

What time will the nominees for the 2022 Oscars be announced?

The list of nominees for the 2022 Oscars will be announced this Tuesday, February 8, starting at 8:18 a.m. (Eastern time) in the United States. Next, we leave you the schedules:

United States: 8:18 am (Eastern Time) – 5:18 am (Pacific Time)

Peru and Colombia: 8:18 a.m.

Mexico: 7.18 a.m.

Venezuela: 9.18 a.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.18 a.m.

Spain: 2.18 pm

The 2022 Oscars will take place next March. Photo: composition/The Republic

Where to see the complete list of nominees for the Oscars 2022

Hosted by actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross, the announcement of the full list of nominees for the 2022 Oscars will be broadcast on Academy social media including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Link to see the announcement of nominees

Although the Academy will reveal the contenders for all categories of the 2022 Oscars on its social networks, you can also follow the event on the ABC website. For it, Click on this link.

Tracee Ellis and Leslie Jordan will announce the 2022 Oscar nominees. Photo: @TheAcademy

Oscar 2022: which films could be nominated

The specialized portal Variety comments that some of the films that could be nominated for best film are the following:

Belfast

The power of the dog

west side story

dunes

Licorice Pizza

king richard

CODA

don’t look up

Being the Ricardos

Nightmare alley.

Belfast could win the Oscar for best picture. Photo: Northern Ireland Screen

Which actors would be nominated for the 2022 Oscars?

With the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs as some of the antecedents for the Oscar Awards, various predictions have been fairly even regarding the proposals for best actor. Thus, for example, Vogue magazine lists the following protagonists:

Will Smith for King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Peter Dinklage for Cyrano

Andrew Garfield for Tick, tick…Boom!

In fact, the publication affirms that the order of the favorites is not by chance, but that they have been arranged according to the probabilities they have to win the golden statuette. Therefore, Smith could be the big winner of the night.

Will Smith wowed critics with his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. Photo: composition/Warner Bros.

Predictions for best actress at Oscar 2022

As for the interpreters who could win the Oscar for best actress, the predictions are somewhat more uneven. Even so, the specialized portal Variety has issued a complete list of possible candidates.

Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman for The Dark Daughter

Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers

Lady Gaga for House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson for Respect

Other names that sound for the mentioned category are Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Jessica Chastain for The eyes of Tammy Faye, Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t look up, Alana Haim for Licorice pizza, and Frances McDormand for The tragedy of Macbeth.

Nicole Kidman won a Golden Globe for best actress in a drama for the film Being the Ricardos. Photo: Composition/The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: what nominees could it have

Netflix has had good offerings for award seasons, and this year is no exception. When the Academy issued its shortlist for the 2022 Oscars, in the best foreign film category, the streaming giant positioned two of its titles: The Hand of God (Italy) and Night of Fire (Mexico).

As for the best film categories, international media, such as Forbes, nominate productions such as The Power of the Dog, The Dark Daughter, Don’t Look Up, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!, Passing and The Harder They Fall.