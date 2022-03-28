The ceremony of Oscar Awards 2022 It has brought us many surprises and awards throughout the night. Now, Jessica Chastain, who plays Tammy Faye Bakker in the movie “Tammy Faye’s eyes”, directed by Michael Showalter, takes the golden statuette in the category best leading actress.

Official poster of “The eyes of Tammy Faye”. Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Nominated for Best Leading Actress

The protagonist of “The eyes of Tammy Faye” prevailed over the following nominees:

Olivia Colman for “The lost daughter”

Penelope Cruz for “Parallel mothers”

Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart for “Spencer”.

The eyes of tammy faye – synopsis

In the 1970s, Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband, Jim, rise from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest theme park and religious broadcast network. Tammy Faye becomes legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her enthusiasm for hugging people from all walks of life. However, financial irregularities, scheming rivals and a scandal soon threaten to topple her carefully built empire.

Is “The eyes of tammy faye” based on a true story?

Yes, the film is an American biographical drama based on the 2000 documentary of the same name, in which the story of Tammy Faye Bakker is told. The film had its world premiere on September 17, 2021.