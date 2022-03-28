NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 103 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS 107

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 127 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 102

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 94 – CHICAGO BULLS 98

DENVER NUGGETS 113 – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 107

ORLANDO MAGIC 110 – SACRAMENTO KINGS 114

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 98 – HOUSTNO ROCKETS 115

TORONTO RAPTORS 131 – INDIANA PACERS 91

The game between Raptors and Pacers was stopped for more than an hour due to a fire at ScotiaBank Arena. The locals won. Read the chronicle.

MIAMI HEAT 95 – BROOKLYN NETS 110

Another defeat for the Heat, third in a row at home, after the big fight between members of the squad. The Nets used it well. Read the chronicle.

