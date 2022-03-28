NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 103 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS 107
–
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 127 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 102
–
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 94 – CHICAGO BULLS 98
–
DENVER NUGGETS 113 – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 107
–
ORLANDO MAGIC 110 – SACRAMENTO KINGS 114
–
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 98 – HOUSTNO ROCKETS 115
–
TORONTO RAPTORS 131 – INDIANA PACERS 91
The game between Raptors and Pacers was stopped for more than an hour due to a fire at ScotiaBank Arena. The locals won. Read the chronicle.
MIAMI HEAT 95 – BROOKLYN NETS 110
Another defeat for the Heat, third in a row at home, after the big fight between members of the squad. The Nets used it well. Read the chronicle.
