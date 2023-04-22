Osasuna navigates safely. He has already renewed Jagoba Arrasate until 2024. The coach will thus complete six consecutive seasons at the rojillo club with success in good times and confidence in bad times. “The ship will arrive at port or not, but with the same captain,” settled Braulio, sports director, at the worst moment in First Division. The notice was not free and the results came as they had done before. The balance is eloquent: a promotion, three stays in the First Division that will be four and a Copa del Rey final that will be played in May.

The question is that this good performance extends to the second team. Santi Castillejo, the Promises coach, has five seasons. He was champion in the Second Federation last season and in this he does not give up the promotion phase to Second. He is still on time. He is six points behind Murcia, his next rival and who marks the ‘playoff’. It is at stake to continue being a direct rival for the granas in the decisive stretch of the competition.

The rojillos have reached this point after a generally stable season. Santi Castillejo’s men have been quite competitive despite being recently promoted and a subsidiary. Neither of these two conditions have meant weaknesses in a very demanding category. The Navarrese team, with players who are still young but already prepared, have not suffered from behind at any time this season and have almost always been in the top 10. He even finished the first round in the ‘playoff’ zone. And it is that he has been able to be in those privileged positions for 12 days.

The season started well with eight points out of 12. Then there were several more victories like in Murcia. And although away from home they suffered more, they were able to draw valuable draws in the fields of SD Logroñés, Real Sociedad B or Eldense or win at El Collao. It was at the beginning of the second round where it had the worst, with three straight losses and a single point out of 15. It seemed that it fell out of the top five, but a reaction based on home games gives it this extra ball. Add four victories in a row on his pitch, in Tajonar.

red identity



Osasuna Promesas was not only able to win conclusively in the first round match, but also showed some clear signs of identity that in turn reflect those of the Arrasate team. Despite the fact that they went 0-2 up in just seven minutes, the rojillos showed the same intention of playing in the opposite field and pressing high. «We are Osasuna. We look in the mirror that we have in the First Division. We have to push and steal up top, make quick transitions… It’s what we try at home and away. It is our proposal, “said his coach after that 1-4. There was, as a right back, Diego Moreno, also a link with the first team. He has already been a starter in the top flight and this season he has also played in the cup tournament.

He is the subsidiary player who has had the most minutes with the seniors, but the team is full of other proper names that give shape to that style so marked with a vertical and intense game, with dangerous transitions and potential in crosses to the area and ball stopped. Murcia knew that very well, conceding all four goals in strategic actions. Santi Castillejo plays with three midfielders and a striker. And an important factor is arrivals in the area. Barbero, number ‘9’, is the team’s top scorer with 10 goals. From there, the goals come from the second line with Pau Martínez (5), Eneko Aguilar (5), Ander Yoldi (4) or Iker Benito (3). Together, they form one of the highest scoring teams in the group (41). And as a local, specifically, no one scores more (27). Of course, among the first nine he is the one who concedes the most goals (39).