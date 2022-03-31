Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

The Spanish club Osasuna has taken a special initiative to hand out golden membership cards, intended for the 55 members who have completed fifty years “half a century” without interruption in renewing membership and belonging to the club located in the city of Pamplona.

The special honor for these members came in view of their adherence to the club’s membership and the continued support of the club despite going through difficult periods. Where he succeeded with his technical investments and the development of his stadium “El Sadar”, which was chosen as the best stadium in 2021 recently.

The club invited Juan Carlos Onzi to the honoring ceremony, who suffers from amyotrophic sclerosis, who is considered one of the sons of Osasuna Club, and trained the Spanish youth teams and gained fame as the second man in the technical staff of Barcelona, ​​​​who won the treble in 2015 where he trusted Coach Luis Enrique, before being diagnosed with his current illness in 2020, gave a moving speech in which he thanked these members for their uninterrupted support to the club.

Luis Sabalza, president of Osasuna FC, described these members as “loyal”, and said: “The club is now going through a good moment. You can see how El Sadar has become the best-chosen for 2021, and enjoy the performance of the team that continues in the first division for the year.” Fourth in a row, our youth, women’s and special needs teams can also be seen, but there are a few of us in this room (the reference to the 55 members), knowing that wasn’t always the case and it won’t stay, there will come times when we have to hold on tight, but we’ll do it Together, because that’s how families work, if Osasuna is different, it’s not just because we know how to enjoy success, but because in difficult times, we come together and support the club more than ever. There is no better word than sincerity.