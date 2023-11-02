The spokesperson for the regional Executive, Marcos Ortuño, assured this Thursday that the Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, will present the spending ceiling for 2024 “in the near future” and remembers that this was the first order he gave him President Fernando López Miras in September, the same day the Government team took office.

Ortuño thus responded to the question of whether the Region has been left alone in claiming deliveries on account of the regional financing system that do not come from the Ministry of Finance since Madrid, Andalusia, Galicia and Aragon have already presented their project. budgets for next year and Valencia is preparing them. In addition, Extremadura plans to present them this November.

«We already said that we want to present budgets based on rigor, responsibility and that for this it was essential to know those deliveries on behalf of the State. We still don’t know them, but I am absolutely sure that the Minister of the Treasury will bring this spending ceiling in the near future, despite not having those deliveries to accounts and being the worst financed autonomous community in all of Spain. Despite all these setbacks, I am convinced that the Treasury Minister will set the spending ceiling in the near future,” the regional spokesperson insisted.

Ortuño emphasized that “prudence, rigor and responsibility are the hallmarks of the Minister of the Treasury,” which is why he considers that the prudent thing to do is “wait as long as one can expect” to know the amount of the funds. that are going to reach the Community from the Ministry, but he is “convinced” that counselor Marín will present the budgets in “the next few days.”

Other agreements of the Governing Council



The spokesperson made these statements at the end of the Government Council, where investments in health, social care, tourism and infrastructure have been approved.

The most powerful investment is 83 million for the purchase of drugs against cancer and to alleviate psychiatric illnesses, among others. Also, 5.8 million until 2029 for Early Care. In this case, there is an extra contribution, this year, of 3 million more, to meet the increase in requests received in recent months.

On the other hand, 1.2 million euros will be allocated to the rehabilitation of the Mar Menor highway. In this project, the company Himoinsa contributes 500,000 euros so that the works contemplate the solution of a pond of water that forms in front of the red warehouse, which is in the vicinity of Polaris and that when it rains prevents the workers from being able to leave through that via.