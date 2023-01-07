President Vladimir Putin praised the Russian Orthodox Church for supporting Moscow’s forces fighting in Ukraine in a Christmas message that seeks to unite the population around his vision for the country, as Ukraine denounces bombings in Bakhmut during the halt on Christmas fire proposed by Russia.

A dull Christmas. Ukrainians, like Russians and Orthodox from other countries, have been pouring into churches since Friday night to celebrate Christmas Eve services, a holiday overshadowed by the conflict between Orthodox neighbors Russia and Ukraine.

Patriarch Kirill led a religious service at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior, with dozens of priests and officiants decked out in gaudy robes, swinging smoking censers and chanting the liturgy. While Russian President Vladimir Putin attended services at the Annunciation Cathedral, one of several churches located on the Kremlin grounds.

Meanwhile, in kyiv, residents of the capital, amid the constant threat of Russian bombing, took advantage of the holiday to buy gifts, cakes and groceries for family Christmas Eve celebrations, hours after the ceasefire began. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainians for being “united like never before” and lamented that the conflict has forced the abandonment of popular Christmas traditions that forbid sewing and hunting.

“It is forbidden to sew and weave, but we weave camouflage nets and we sew bulletproof vests, defeating evil. Our ancestors did not go hunting on these dates, but we fight not to become prey and defeat the beast,” he commented in his Christmas message .

Putin sends a unifying message

In his message, posted on the Kremlin’s website, Putin made it clear that he viewed the Russian Orthodox Church as an important stabilizing force for society.

“It is deeply gratifying to note the enormous constructive contribution of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations to the unification of society, the preservation of our historical memory, the education of youth and the strengthening of the family institution,” Putin said.

“Church organizations give priority … to supporting our warriors who are participating in the special military operation (in Ukraine). Such massive, complex and truly selfless work deserves sincere respect,” he added.

Metropolitan Epifaniy I, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, conducts a Christmas service for the first time inside the Uspenskyi (Holy Dormition) Cathedral, on the grounds of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, formerly used by the branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church loyal to Moscow, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 7, 2023. © Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Many Orthodox Christians around the world reject the Russian Orthodox Church’s support for Moscow’s war in Ukraine and it has divided the world Orthodox Church.

Of the 260 million Orthodox Christians in the world, about 100 million are in Russia and some of those abroad are attached to Moscow.

For its part, Ukraine has some 30 million Orthodox believers, divided between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and two other Orthodox Churches, one of which is the autocephalous or independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Moscow denounces Ukrainian attacks despite ceasefire

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces in Ukraine would hold the unilaterally declared ceasefire in honor of Orthodox Christmas until midnight, despite Ukraine rejecting the truce offer.

The Defense Ministry stated that its troops had only responded to artillery fire from Ukrainian forces, which it accused of shelling civilian areas, a more usual claim by kyiv.

Ukraine rejected Moscow’s ceasefire as a trick intended to give Russian forces a chance to rest and rearm, saying it would continue to try to recapture territory seized by Moscow.

The Reuters news agency warned about shelling in the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut during the Christmas ceasefire.

Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian attack during a 36-hour Orthodox Christmas ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, from the front-line town of Bakhmut in Donbas, Ukraine, January 7, 2023. © Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters

Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Poland by praying to return home

Victoria, a Ukrainian refugee, celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Poland with a simple prayer: come home next year.

Victoria is one of the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the Russian invasion and celebrate the holidays with mixed feelings: relief to be safe, but sadness to be away from their families.

“The important thing is that it is still a family party… We hope to celebrate next Christmas with our family at home,” the refugee said.

Irina Dolganych, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, says that this Christmas is different and uncomfortable.

“We tried it because we have children and we don’t want them to feel this (tension), you can’t explain it to them, it’s a party for them. Just like I was looking forward to Christmas in my childhood, I think it should be like that for them,” Irina said. .

With AP and Reuters